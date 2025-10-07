The campaign highlights Malaysia Airlines’ premium Business Class experience while also rewarding Economy Class travellers with exceptional comfort and value across domestic and international routes

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Continuing its globally recognised “Time For” campaign, Malaysia Airlines is proud to introduce Time for Comfort in the Skies , inviting travellers to rediscover the joy of premium flying at 30,000 feet. Designed to highlight the airline’s hallmark Malaysian Hospitality, the campaign brings together comfort, exclusivity, and value across both Business and Economy Class.



Malaysia Airlines Showcases Elevated Journeys with “Time for Comfort in the Skies ” Campaign

The campaign runs from 7 – 22 October 2025, offering up to 20% off fares for business Class and economy class for Malaysia’s domestic routes and international destinations for immediate travel till 31 August 2026. Members of the airline’s Enrich loyalty programme will enjoy priority access on the 7th and 8th October with an additional 5% discount as well as special redemption discount. Non-members are encouraged to sign up for free to unlock more exclusive perks. Available for a wide selection of destinations across Malaysia Airlines’ global network, these special fares give travellers more reasons to take to the skies — whether it’s a leisure escape to London or Brisbane, a cultural journey to Dhaka or Hong Kong, or a quick domestic retreat to Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, Miri, Tawau, or Penang

Business Class: Elevated Comfort

As part of this journey, Business Class passengers can enjoy comfort and premium amenities across Malaysia Airlines’ fleet, including aboard its latest A330neo aircraft. Beyond the skies, guests benefit from priority services, access to the Golden Lounge and partner lounges worldwide. Onboard, thoughtful touches from the MH Signature Drink on arrival to gourmet dining with Chef – on- Call elevate the premium experience. Passengers can also stay connected with complimentary unlimited Wi – Fi via MHconnect, available on selected aircraft for all guests, regardless of cabin class or loyalty tier.

Economy Class: Comfort with Value

Economy Class travellers can look forward to the warmth of Malaysian Hospitality in every detail of their journey. Guests have the option to pre – book meals for a more seamless and personalised experience, while those who choose to order onboard can indulge in the airline’s celebrated Best of Asia menu, which brings authentic regional flavours to the skies. From hearty favourites to lighter choices for little explorers, every dish is thoughtfully prepared to make dining part of the journey itself. Onboard, travellers can stay entertained with a wide selection of movies, shows, and games, while enjoying the convenience of complimentary unlimited Wi – Fi via MHconnect.

A Stress – Free Journey for Families

Travelling with little ones can often be daunting, but Malaysia Airlines is set on making it a seamless experience through its MH Junior Explorer programme , created to keep little travellers happy and parents at ease. Young flyers receive curated Kids’ Activity Packs, filled with engaging items that turn the flight into an adventure from the moment they board. Mealtimes become a highlight too, with fun and nutritious Junior Explorer meals crafted to delight young taste buds. Parents are encouraged to pre – order these meals to ensure their children don’t miss out. Onboard entertainment also caters to kids, with a wide selection of age – appropriate shows, movies, and games to keep them engaged from take – off to landing.

With these thoughtful touches, Malaysia Airlines transforms every journey into an elevated experience for families, leisure seekers, and premium explorers. More than just travelling from point A to B, each flight becomes a shared journey of discovery, comfort, and joy in the skies.

Bonus Side Trip Expands to Eight Destinations – Discover Kuching!

Malaysia Airlines invites global travellers to discover Kuching, Sarawak, the latest destination in its Bonus Side Trip (BST) programme . In partnership with the Sarawak Tourism Board, the addition of Kuching opens the gateway t o Borneo’s lush rainforests, diverse wildlife and vibrant living culture – offering long – haul passengers the chance to enrich their journey with an authentic side trip. As the world looks ahead to Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026), Malaysia Airlines encourages guests to make every trip more rewarding by adding a Bonus Side Trip and uncovering Malaysia’s hidden gems along the way.

Travellers can book their flights via the official Malaysia Airlines website at www.malaysiaairlines.com or the mobile app or through authorised travel agents worldwide.

About Malaysia Airlines

Malaysia Airlines is the national carrier of Malaysia, offering premium and full -service travel options to, from, and within the country. As the gateway to Asia and beyond, the airline carries up to 40,000 guests daily on memorable journeys inspired by Mal aysia’s diverse heritage. Malaysia Airlines embodies the nation’s rich traditions, cultures, and cuisines, delivering an unparalleled experience through its signature Malaysian Hospitality across every customer touchpoint.

Since September 2015, the airline has been owned and operated by Malaysia Airlines Berhad. It is part of the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) – a global aviation organisation comprising a range of aviation and lifestyle travel solution portfolios aimed at ser ving global air travel needs.

As a member of the oneworld® alliance, Malaysia Airlines offers enhanced connectivity to more than 900 destinations in 170 territories worldwide. For more information, visit www.malaysiaairlines.com or download the Malaysia Airlines app for the latest prom otions at your fingertips.

Issued by Group Communications, Malaysia Aviation Group.