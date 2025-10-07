Unlock Your Next Adventure to Asia with Trip.com’s Flight, Hotel, and Tour Deals

Exclusive flight deals from Melbourne to China

Snag promo codes from Perth to multiple destinations in Asia

Enjoy savings across hotels in China

SYDNEY, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Trip.com dives into October with travel treats for Australian jetsetters, with exclusive flight deals[1] to China and other Asian destinations from 7 October to 29 October 2025, both dates inclusive. Travellers can also enjoy hotel deals across China and participate in exciting giveaways that could score them airfare savings.

Experience China: Fly Direct from Melbourne

From big cities like Shanghai to newly trending ones like Chengdu and Chongqing, unforgettable experiences in China are right at your fingertips with 10 Chinese airlines flying out from Melbourne daily. Score up to $150 off flights when you book via Trip.com using special promo codes.

Score Up to 50% off China’s Hotels, Tours, and Experiences

Escapades in China are made sweeter with Trip.com‘s hotel discounts of up to 50% off, so you can choose comfortable and convenient accommodation that best suits your needs.

Consider the rest of your trip’s logistics settled with 10% off Mainland Group/Private Tours, and 12% off airport transfers with no capping. Or, drive across the country with 10% off car rentals.

Fly from Perth to Asia for Big Savings

The rest of the region is also waiting to be explored, with up to $100 off flights to Asia departing from Perth (excluding Bali). Jet off for dream holidays to countries like Thailand, Japan, Vietnam and more, and save big when locking in bookings with Trip.com using exclusive promo codes.

Eligible airlines: All Nippon Airways, Batik Air, Cathay Pacific Airways, China Southern Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Philippine Airlines, Thai Airways, and Vietnam Airlines.

Exciting Giveaways: Win $500 off Airfares

Trip.com is hosting exciting social media giveaways for its users, where winners will walk away with either $500 off a flight from Melbourne to China, or $500 off a flight from Perth to Asia.

Tick Asia off your travel bucket list today. Enjoy these deals and more via Trip.com.

