Yiren Digital Launches Next-Gen Magicube Agent Platform Targeting $30 Billion Generative AI Market

BEIJING, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) (“Yiren Digital” or the “Company”), an AI-powered platform providing a comprehensive suite of financial services in Asia, announced a significant update to its Magicube Agent Platform, a proprietary multi-agent artificial intelligence system designed to revolutionize customer engagement, risk control, compliance, and capital management across the financial services industry. The next-generation launch readies the platform for large-scale commercialization, marking a major milestone in the Company’s multi-year AI journey.

The Magicube Agent Platform integrates six specialized AI agents — Customer Service, Risk Management, Capital Management, Compliance, System Monitoring, and Sales — each built to replicate and multiply human productivity in mission-critical financial services domains.

According to IDC estimates, the generative AI market in China’s fintech sector is expected to exceed USD30 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of over 44%. Yiren Digital aims to capture significant market share with the external deployment of its Magicube Agent Platform, offering AI-driven solutions for consumer lending, risk management, compliance and capital optimization.

The platform’s value lies primarily in cost reduction and efficiency enhancement. Internally, Magicube Agent Platform has elevated profitability and performance across marketing, customer service and risk management, among other areas. In marketing and accounts receivable management, the Company expects combined annual cost savings to reach approximately RMB35 million. Efficiency improvements are primarily reflected in risk management, optimized capital deployment, operations, and regulatory compliance. In particular, AI fraud detection has resulted in the interception of an average of 50,000 high-risk customers daily, preventing significant losses annually. Other positive outcomes include:

Profitability:

Scalable Productivity: Each agent delivers output equivalent to at least 10 human employees, enabling exponential growth without proportional cost increases.

Margin Expansion: The accounts receivable management agent executed 1.09 million repayment reminders daily, saving losses and boosting profit margin.

Operational Efficiency Gains:

Enhanced Risk Control: Magicube Agent Platform covers key areas such as KYC and fraud detection, intercepting an average of 30,000 potentially fraudulent documents and flagging 20,000 suspected black and grey clients daily.

Deeper Customer Engagement: With 50% of service employees now equipped with co-pilot agents, the Company is seeing faster client response times, improved satisfaction, and stronger retention.

Capital Optimization: The Capital Management Agent achieves 100% capital deployment, minimizing mismatch risks and maximizing return on capital.

Operational Resilience: The System Monitoring Agent reduces shift durations by three hours daily, while autonomously detecting cyber threats and optimizing peer agents.

Regulatory Confidence: The Compliance Agent employs deep semantic analysis to ensure real-time verification of compliance for every document, significantly enhancing the comprehensiveness and reliability of compliance management.

“Our Magicube Agent Platform has transitioned from proof-of-concept to a commercial reality, with measurable financial impact and clear scalability,” said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and CEO of Yiren Digital. “Given the magnitude of AI-driven fintech opportunities, we believe this platform has transformative potential – not only has it significantly enhanced our internal operational efficiency, but also positions us to offer technology solutions to a massive market externally.”



Yiren Digital Chairman and CEO Mr. Ning Tang at WAIC 2025

Future Growth Outlook

Beyond internal deployment, Yiren Digital is actively exploring external commercialization opportunities for the Magicube Agent Platform, including partnerships with financial institutions and enterprise clients in China and Southeast Asia. These initiatives are expected to create new revenue streams, strengthen the Company’s competitive moat, and accelerate adoption in high-growth markets.

AI Track Record and Leadership

With deep insights into fintech trends, Yiren Digital has built its AI technology architecture years ago, and developed a unique financial AI solution through years of technical refinement and scenario validation. In April 2025, the Company’s large language model, Zhiyu, received official regulatory approval for commercialization. This milestone showcases the Company’s comprehensive capabilities — from research and development to compliant implementation — and marks a critical leap from proof-of-concept to compliant commercialization. This achievement not only solidifies the Company’s first-mover advantage in financial AI applications but also establishes it as a trusted leader in compliant AI deployment within the financial sector.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is a leading, AI-powered platform providing a comprehensive suite of financial services in Asia. Our mission is to elevate customers’ financial well-being and enhance their quality of life by delivering digital financial services and tailor-made insurance solutions. We support clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, while aiming to augment the overall well-being and financial security of individuals, families, and businesses. For more information, please visit https://ir.yiren.com/.

