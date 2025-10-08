Agoda Reports Event Tourism Fueling a Rise in Travel Interest to Thailand

BANGKOK, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — There was a time when travelers chased only sunsets and souvenirs. Today, travel behavior is evolving, with pop culture emerging as a powerful force behind tourism trends. According to digital travel platform Agoda, live music events and festivals are contributing to a rise in both international and domestic travel interest in Thailand.

Major international events are proving to be strong travel motivators, and the upcoming BLACKPINK concert, scheduled to take place in Bangkok from 24 to 26 November, has already sparked an increase in global travel interest. Accommodation searches for Bangkok from international travelers rose 18% compared to 2 weeks prior to the event. Countries showing the highest rise in interest include Vietnam (266%), Malaysia (107%), and Taiwan (19%). The heightened demand may be partly attributed to BLACKPINK not performing in Malaysia or Vietnam during their 2025 tour, as well as the group’s strong and dedicated fanbase in Taiwan, making Thailand a key destination for regional fans eager to attend.

This cross-border enthusiasm underscores the global reach of BLACKPINK’s fandom and highlights the rising influence of major international events as travel drivers. Within Thailand, demand is equally strong. The concert led to a 130% in domestic accommodation searches for Bangkok on Agoda, fueled in part by the popularity of Thai-born member Lisa, whose international fanbase continues to energize local interest in global entertainment.

And the show doesn’t stop there. Rolling Loud Thailand, the hip-hop festival set to return to Legend Siam in Pattaya from 14 to 16 November, is also proving to be a strong travel magnet. The event is globally recognized as one of the biggest names in rap and hip-hop culture. Despite uncertainty surrounding this year’s headliner announcements, Agoda data shows that accommodation searches for stays around the event dates have increased by 36% from domestic and international travelers alike, with the most interest coming from South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan.

Thailand’s local festival scene also continues to attract global travelers. Wonderfruit Festival, scheduled to take place in Pattaya from 11 to 15 December, has seen a 10% increase in international searches for accommodation in Pattaya and Chonburi area, led by interest from South Korea, the Philippines, and Singapore travelers. The festival is a multi-sensory experience that blends art, nature, wellness, and sustainability in a vibrant open-air setting. Held in the fields of Pattaya, the event features everything from sunrise soundscapes and farm-to-table dining to architectural pavilions and cultural workshops.

Akaporn Rodkong, Country Director, Thailand at Agoda, said “As Thailand continues to host world-class events and festivals, event tourism is proving to be a dynamic force in strengthening the country’s position as a global travel destination. Agoda remains committed to supporting travelers in discovering these experiences while making travel more accessible and affordable.”

Agoda offers over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in the same booking. Discover the best deals on Agoda’s mobile app and start planning the next concert adventure. Visit Agoda.com for more information.