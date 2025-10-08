AIA Singapore partners with Amplify Health to tackle Singapore’s most common chronic illnesses by bringing personalised chronic disease management to Singaporeans

The mobile app-based Chronic Disease Management Programme (CDMP) provides expert coaching and personalised resources to encourage healthier lifestyle changes, complementing Healthier SG and expanding the insurer’s comprehensive suite of healthcare solutions



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 October 2025 – AIA Singapore and Amplify Health today announced the launch of a Chronic Disease Management Programme (CDMP), which leverages technology and multi-disciplinary health expertise to help Singaporeans with diabetes, high blood pressure, or high cholesterol adopt sustainable lifestyle changes for healthier living. The 12-month programme is available to all eligible AIA insured members from October 2025 via the Amped mobile app, at no additional cost for the first 1,500 customers[1].

Although Singaporeans are living longer, fewer of those years are in good health, with Singaporeans spending an average of 10 years living with illness or disability in later life[2]. This underscores the importance of promoting health – rather than simply treating sickness – to both enhance personal well-being and ease the strain on healthcare services and curb rising medical costs. AIA Singapore’s CDMP supports individuals in managing chronic conditions by encouraging healthier behaviours – an approach that research suggests could save Singapore up to S$650 million in healthcare costs by 2050[3].

Focusing on lifestyle changes and behaviour modifications to improve long-term health, the CDMP complements the national Healthier SG initiative by providing Singaporeans with chronic conditions personalised support between GP visits.

Through a robust suite of behaviour-modification tools, tailored resources, and access to a multi-disciplinary team of dietitians, fitness coaches, and mental wellness experts, the CDMP empowers Singaporeans afflicted with a chronic condition to take control of their health and make lasting lifestyle changes.

“As Singapore’s population ages, we must shift our focus from extending lifespans to extending healthspans – and this requires us to rethink what healthcare should look like. The most powerful changes we can make for our health are often simple, everyday lifestyle changes. To support Singaporeans in making these meaningful lifestyle shifts, AIA Singapore has partnered with Amplify Health to introduce the Chronic Disease Management Programme, an important addition to our growing suite of resources that empower Singaporeans to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives with AIA as their everyday wellness partner,” said Irma Hadikusuma, Chief Marketing and Healthcare Officer, AIA Singapore.

“Real health change starts when people build better habits and stick to them. Patients using Amped by Amplify Health have seen real improvements in managing chronic conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure. Doctors reported that patients stay engaged between visits, understand their diets better, and feel more supported. With AIA, we’re proud to expand this programme to even more Singaporeans—helping them take charge of their health, in a personalised way that works for them,” said Axel Baur, Chief Executive Officer, Amplify Health.

Personalised, science-driven and technology-enabled resources to drive healthier behaviours

The CDMP is available through the Amped mobile app available on iOS and Android and leverages technology, behavioural science, and personalised coaching to drive healthier habits, offering:

Unlimited text-based coaching with a multi-disciplinary team

Insightful video consultations

Personalised health plan and goal setting

A robust range of behaviour modification tools, including AI meal logging, sleep and activity tracking, curated lessons, tracking health metrics, and motivational nudges

Programme insights that highlight progress and identify improvement areas

This programme is available for eligible AIA insured members who are aged 40 years and above and diagnosed with one or more of Singapore’s three most prevalent chronic conditions: diabetes, hypertension (high blood pressure), or hyperlipidemia (high blood cholesterol).

Expanding AIA Singapore’s comprehensive suite of solutions to empower Singaporeans in every aspect of their health

The CDMP is the latest addition to AIA Singapore’s broader suite of holistic wellness solutions designed to support policyholders’ health and everyday wellness. It complements AIA Vitality, AIA’s award-winning, first-in-market comprehensive wellness programme that motivates and incentivises Singaporeans to make healthier lifestyle choices.

This programme also builds on AIA Singapore’s ongoing commitment to improving access to quality healthcare. In 2025, AIA Singapore collaborated with leading medical institutions, Mount Alvernia[4] and Raffles Hospital Group[5] to increase accessibility to quality healthcare and co-create innovative healthcare solutions. Additionally, in 2024, AIA Singapore strengthened its partnership with WhiteCoat[6], extending telemedicine access to more than 1 million insured members.

Furthering its commitment to comprehensive health support, AIA Singapore also introduced substantial enhancements to its corporate insurance policies[7], including a first-in-market feature of expanded inpatient coverage for mental healthcare. This initiative aims to provide more accessible and inclusive support to over 1.3 million employees in Singapore, at no additional premiums.

[1] The Chronic Disease Management Programme is open to the first 1,500 ‘activated’ customers. The ‘activated’ customer is defined as an AIA insured customer who has completed the following: Submitted his/her health screening result to Amplify Health and has received confirmation of his/her eligibility for the Chronic Disease Management Programme.

Completed a first video or text-based consultation with the coach and has at least 1 personalised health goal set by the coach. [2] Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation & Ministry of Health, “The burden of disease in Singapore, 1990-2017.” Published on 2 April 2019. Available at: https://www.diabetes.org.sg/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/The-Burden-of-Disease-in-Singapore-1990-2017.pdf [3] Disease burden, lifetime healthcare cost and long-term intervention impact projections among older adults in Singapore. Nature Aging. Published on 15 July 2025. Available at: https://www.nature.com/articles/s43587-025-00915-0 [4] AIA Singapore partners with Mount Alvernia to deliver sustainable, quality, and cost-effective healthcare solutions. AIA Singapore. Available at: https://www.aia.com.sg/en/about-aia/media-centre/press-releases/2025/aia-singapore-partners-with-mount-alvernia [5] AIA Singapore partnering with Raffles Hospital to boost accessibility of quality healthcare in Singapore. AIA Singapore. Available at: https://www.aia.com.sg/en/about-aia/media-centre/press-releases/2025/aia-singapore-partnering-with-raffles-hospital-to-boost-accessibility-of-quality-healthcare-in-singapore [6] AIA Singapore enhances accessibility and affordability of quality healthcare services for more than 1 million¹ insured members with deepened partnership with WhiteCoat. AIA Singapore. Available at: https://www.aia.com.sg/en/about-aia/media-centre/press-releases/2024/aia-singapore-enhances-accessibility-and-quality-healthcare-services-at-affordable-rates-for-policyholders [7] ‘AIA Singapore boosts mental health support and enhances corporate insurance benefits for over 1.3 million employees.’ (Oct 3, 2024) AIA Singapore. Available at: https://www.aia.com.sg/en/about-aia/media-centre/press-releases/2024/aia-2025-group-insurance-enhancements

Hashtag: #AIA

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively “AIA” or the “Group”) comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets – wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR[1], Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei and Macau SAR[2], and a 49 per cent joint venture in India. In addition, AIA has a 24.99 per cent shareholding in China Post Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$328 billion as of 30 June 2025.

AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than 42 million individual policies and 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock codes “1299” for HKD counter and “81299” for RMB counter with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market under the ticker symbol “AAGIY”.