ARTERY Showcased at 2025 EE Intelligent TechCon, AT32 MCU Driving Edge AI and Smart Applications

ARTERY Technology participated for the first time in the EE Intelligent TechCon (Taipei EE Intelligent TechCon) organized by EETimes on October 1–2, and was grandly exhibited at Taipei New Horizon. This exhibition focused on AIoT, edge computing, and next-generation embedded applications. ARTERY presented its latest AT32 MCU series and multiple application solutions, highlighting its strategy in smart control and AI technologies. Among them, the newly launched AT32 Edge AI Sensor Board became the highlight of the show.



ARTERY Showcases AT32 MCU at the 2025 EE Intelligent TechCon

AT32 MCU New Products Driving Smart Control

The AT32 MCU new product series showcased by ARTERY includes AT32F422/426, AT32M412/416, and AT32F455/456/457. Among them, the AT32F422/426 is the latest high-performance small-package product, featuring 180MHz high-speed frequency, CAN/CAN-FD support, and high-precision ADC, enabling strong processing performance and multi-interface integration within a compact form factor. It is ideal for electric two-wheelers, smart lighting control, and edge devices. Together with the M412/416 optimized for motor drive and the F455/456/457 with rich peripherals and security functions, the AT32 MCU series forms a flexible and comprehensive product portfolio, meeting diverse demands from industrial control, smart home appliances, to AIoT edge computing.

Demos Driving AIoT Development

Edge AI Sensor Board Interactive Experience

The new AT32 Edge AI Sensor Board features a TOF (Time-of-Flight) sensor, capable of accurately capturing hand gestures within a range of 10–20 cm. Combined with the AT32 MCU’s real-time signal processing and edge AI inference capability, it enables contactless gesture control. On-site visitors only need to wave their hands to trigger directional control and interaction, directly experiencing low-latency response and human-machine interaction technology. This solution highlights ARTERY’s breakthrough in sensor fusion and edge intelligence, also demonstrates its broad application potential in smart home appliances, medical monitoring, industrial automation, and entertainment systems.

High-Speed Gaming Keyboard & Mouse

Based on the AT32 high-speed USB MCU platform, it supports 8k report rate, delivering ultra-low latency feedback and high-speed transmission. Combined with RGB lighting effects, it creates an immersive gaming interaction experience, addressing the high-speed interactive requirements of AIoT entertainment devices.

Smart Stringless Electric Guitar

Through touch and pressure sensing, combined with AI chord recognition and automatic accompaniment, it realizes a smart music interaction experience, demonstrating the MCU’s advantages in multi-modal signal processing and low-latency control.

BLDC Motor Control Solution

Supports sensored/sensorless FOC, dual/triple shunt current detection, and GUI real-time monitoring, with applications covering electric two-wheelers, industrial fans, and smart appliances. Through high-speed operation demonstration, it highlights the algorithm’s technical strengths in efficiency optimization and stability.

AT-SURF-F437 Development Board

Powered by a 288MHz AT32F437 MCU, it supports SDRAM, CMOS sensor, and a 3.5-inch LCD, while providing Ethernet, RS-485, and audio interfaces. It offers complete development resources to accelerate multimedia processing and edge intelligence design.

AI and Edge Intelligence Driving Industry Upgrades

At this forum, ARTERY’s diverse solutions allowed participants to directly experience the potential of AI and edge computing in future applications. From human-machine interaction, entertainment experiences, to motor control, MCUs are no longer just traditional control cores, but have evolved into computing and decision-making engines for smart applications.

In the future, ARTERY Technology will continue to enhance AI algorithm support, sensor fusion, and real-time responsiveness, and work with partners to advance smart manufacturing, AIoT, and consumer electronics. Through its high-performance, high-cost-efficiency MCU solutions, ARTERY aims to provide developers with more flexible design options and drive the development of the global intelligent ecosystem.