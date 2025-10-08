ASUS IoT Launches AISVision 365

Cloud-native AI vision platform accelerating industrial deployment

KEY POINTS

Accelerated development: Streamlines AI project creation and proof-of-concept validation in the browser

Streamlines AI project creation and proof-of-concept validation in the browser Cloud-delivered intelligence: Delivers the latest AI algorithms and updates directly through the cloud for industrial applications

Delivers the latest AI algorithms and updates directly through the cloud for industrial applications Flexible deployment: Supports cloud and edge workflows, with expanded OS and hardware compatibility for diverse industrial applications

SINGAPORE, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ASUS IoT, a global leader in AIoT solutions, today introduced AISVision 365, a cloud-native AI-vision platform designed to reduce onboarding time and accelerate AI deployment for enterprises. By bringing machine-vision capabilities directly to the browser, the platform eliminates complex setup and allows companies to start building AI applications within minutes..

Accelerated development with lower entry barrier



AISVision 365 allows registered members to start AI projects immediately in a web browser. Its all-in-one workflow integrates data annotation, model training, and inference management, streamlining the process and accelerating proof-of-concept validation. The online version helps enterprises quickly test and optimize AI models, providing clear benefits for product validation and development. At the same time, the existing AISVision AI Toolkit will continue to operate, ensuring uninterrupted service for current customers.

Versatile AI capabilities with up-to-date technology



The platform supports a wide range of AI algorithms, including classification, segmentation, anomaly detection, and object detection, providing versatile solutions for industrial vision tasks. Continuous cloud updates ensure users always have access to the latest features, maximizing efficiency and maintaining cutting-edge capabilities for industrial AI projects.

Scalable deployment across cloud and edge



ASUS IoT plans to launch integrated hardware-software solutions to support enterprises requiring local training capabilities. Inference support now extends from Windows to Linux, including compatibility with NVIDIA® Jetson platforms and ARM-based hardware. This cloud-native expansion provides scalable, efficient deployment options, enabling lightweight edge models while minimizing upfront investment and maximizing operational value across diverse industrial environments.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING



ASUS IoT AISVision 365 is available now. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

About ASUS IoT



ASUS IoT is a sub-brand of ASUS dedicated to the creation of incredible solutions in the fields of AI and IoT. Our mission is to become a trusted provider of embedded systems and a partner in the AIoT solutions ecosystem. ASUS IoT strives to deliver best-in-class products and services across diverse vertical markets – providing convenient and efficient environments for people everywhere.

About ASUS



ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.