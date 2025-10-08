Bangkok International Film Festival 2025 in Full Swing as Bangkok Becomes Asia’s Cinematic Capital

Over 200 films from 40 countries light up Bangkok until October 15



The Bangkok International Film Festival (BKKIFF) has returned in spectacular form, transforming the Thai capital into a global stage for cinema and culture. Running from September 27 to October 15, 2025, the 19-day festival is now in full swing, already drawing packed audiences, international filmmakers, and industry leaders — with a host of highlights still ahead in the coming days.

This year’s edition cements Bangkok as a true cinematic hub of Southeast Asia, uniting celebrated filmmakers, rising directors, and film lovers from around the globe. Beyond the red carpets and premieres, BKKIFF 2025 is also a platform for dialogue, learning, and industry growth, reinforcing Thailand’s position on the international film map.

A Powerful Opening and Closing

The festival opened with the world premiere of Death Wisperer 3 (Tee Yod 3), a Thai horror sensation hailed as a marker of Thailand’s growing cinematic power. The closing night will spotlight KOKUHO from Japan, already described by critics as “the finest Japanese film in years” and an official contender for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film.

Highlights Still to Come

Audiences can expect a dynamic and diverse lineup in the festival’s second half:

World Cinema Selections from Cannes, Venice, and Berlin – many screening in Thailand for the first time.

from Cannes, Venice, and Berlin – many screening in Thailand for the first time. Bangkok Midnight , a late-night program of spine-tingling horror, including Crushed (2025) and About a Place in the Kinki Region.

, a late-night program of spine-tingling horror, including Crushed (2025) and About a Place in the Kinki Region. Special Presentations such as A Pale View of Hills, adapted from Kazuo Ishiguro’s debut novel, and KY NAM INN, a moving exploration of post-war Saigon.

such as A Pale View of Hills, adapted from Kazuo Ishiguro’s debut novel, and KY NAM INN, a moving exploration of post-war Saigon. Retrospectives & Tributes, including a program honoring legendary Thai director M.C. Chatrichalerm Yukol.

More Than a Film Festival

BKKIFF 2025 is designed as an ecosystem for culture and commerce:

International Film Market : Over 50 exhibitors connect distributors, producers, and investors across Asia and beyond.

: Over 50 exhibitors connect distributors, producers, and investors across Asia and beyond. Seminars & Masterclasses : Industry leaders share knowledge spanning directing, producing, and future business models.

: Industry leaders share knowledge spanning directing, producing, and future business models. Asian & Thai Project Pitching : A launchpad for emerging filmmakers, with awards totaling more than USD 25,000.

: A launchpad for emerging filmmakers, with awards totaling more than USD 25,000. Short Film Competitions: Providing a platform for young creatives to showcase their vision.

Thailand as Asia’s Film Hub

“BKKIFF 2025 is alive with energy — a space where cinema sparks dialogue, collaboration, and new opportunities,” said Donsaron Kovitvanitcha, Festival Director. “Our goal is to inspire audiences, empower creators, and contribute to the economic and cultural fabric of the region.”

A Global Invitation

As international directors, actors, and industry leaders continue to arrive, Bangkok has become a city of cinema this October. With screenings, premieres, and cultural events continuing until October 15, the festival is an unmissable celebration of storytelling and creativity.

Bangkok International Film Festival 2025

September 27 – October 15, 2025

Bangkok, Thailand

Follow updates: www.bkkiff.co

Hashtag: #BangkokFestivals

