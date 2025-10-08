Dialogue on AI & Cyber Governance in the Physical AI Era: Tuya Smart Delivers Strategic Insights on Emerging Global AI Cybersecurity Paradigms

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As the physical AI transformation gains rapid momentum, “The Dialogue on AI & Cyber Governance” kicks off in London, focusing on the pressing theme of “The New Reality of Corporate AI Security.” Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX: 2391), a global AI cloud platform service provider, shared its insights on the latest developments in a keynote address titled “Pioneering AI Security: Lessons from the Frontlines,” where it unveiled its cutting-edge practices in AI implementation while analyzing prevailing global AI cybersecurity dynamics.

The forum assembled experts and policy makers in AI, cybersecurity, and IoT from organizations, including Yale Law School; Durham Law School; the Oxford China Policy Lab; the Oxford Martin AI Governance Initiative; the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance at the University of Cambridge Judge Business School; and Essex Law School. They examined transformative cybersecurity trends amid the rise of physical AI technologies. Cybersecurity leaders representing institutions, organizations, and enterprises convened to deliberate on developments in AI-centric cyber governance frameworks alongside strategic applications of AI in cybersecurity infrastructure.

Global AI security challenges have escalated. Forum participants engaged in substantive discussions regarding cybersecurity vulnerabilities introduced by AI proliferation, while reaffirming the importance of establishing universal, structured normative frameworks for AI-related security challenges.

As a demonstration of private sector practices, Tuya showcased a portfolio of security initiatives spanning the acquisition of international third-party security certifications, the establishment of the Tuya Security Team, and the deployment of six strategically positioned global data centers that deliver rapid response capabilities and operational stability for customers worldwide. Tuya further presented case studies detailing strategic partnerships with global cloud providers, including AWS and Google Cloud, as well as robust data anonymization measures to ensure privacy protection.

To advance substantive discourse on establishing AI security norms, participants also conducted analyses of the latest governmental AI reports and policy frameworks. In analyzing geopolitical tensions surrounding supply chain security, particularly in the semiconductors and AI sectors, participants placed particular emphasis on the importance of public-private sector collaboration in AI governance. Regarding emerging technology development, rather than emphasizing geopolitical competition and establishing technological barriers, the cross-border nature of AI security necessitates the establishment of collaborative governance mechanisms at the global level.

Tuya presented its recent experience within the AI industry, demonstrating the expansion of intelligent consumption scenarios and smart product ecosystems. “Tuya’s dual approach of combining reduced barriers for AI developers with accelerated AI commercialization initiatives enables an open, neutral smart ecosystem, thereby promoting the inclusivity and accessibility of AI technology,” a Tuya representative stated.

Participants emphasized throughout discussions that AI development, while presenting cybersecurity challenges, simultaneously serves as a powerful cybersecurity enhancement tool, improving organizational capacity to address cybersecurity issues while utilizing technological capabilities to construct robust protective barriers for continued development.

Tuya also shared its industry-leading practices in promoting secure AI development and innovation through strategic partnerships with ecosystem partners, including universities, engineering communities, maker spaces, incubators, cloud developer communities, as well as cultural and intellectual property developers.

“The Dialogue on AI & Cyber Governance represents a valuable and productive forum for industry stakeholders,” stated Xueyao Li, Professor of Shanghai Jiao tong University. “The advancement of AI cyber norms requires mutual understanding of relevant policy frameworks, while enabling policymakers to absorb advanced academic perspectives and proven enterprise operational and management practices, thereby further enhancing AI security regulatory frameworks and promoting the sustainable and robust development of AI technology.”

AI cybersecurity transcends the scope of any single enterprise or regional initiative, representing a comprehensive ‘community project’ that requires global collaboration. The Dialogue on AI & Cyber Governance has established a strong foundation for cross-sector cooperation within the global AI cybersecurity landscape.