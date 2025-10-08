GROWTHDAY Singapore 2025 Concludes Successfully, Uniting Web3 Leaders for Growth

SINGAPORE, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The inaugural GROWTHDAY Singapore 2025, hosted by global intelligent marketing service brand XAD.IO, concluded on a high note in Singapore. Under the theme “GROW THE WEB3 FUTURE WITH US”, the event explored the pathways from Web2 to Web3, focusing on user acquisition, market expansion, and operational efficiency. It provided a high-level platform for strategic dialogue, resource sharing, and global ecosystem collaboration, attracting leading Web3 practitioners, technology innovators, and business executives from around the world to define a new growth paradigm.

Strategic Conversations Set the Agenda for Growth

The forum opened with a welcome address from Janice Li, Account Manager at XAD.IO, who greeted guests from across the globe and officially kicked off the day’s programme. She shared XAD.IO’s vision — “Make Web3 Matter for All Through Marketing” — emphasising the company’s mission to bridge advertisers and media, and to help clients achieve measurable, meaningful, and scalable growth under a framework of compliance and efficiency. Her remarks set a collaborative and forward-looking tone for the conference, underscoring its role as a key milestone in building industry consensus and fostering practical partnerships.

A series of keynote speeches and panel discussions followed, each centring on “growth” as the overarching theme and offering fresh perspectives from multiple angles. The Web3 industry is undergoing a pivotal shift — from the pursuit of sheer traffic to the cultivation of lasting value. As the market matures, traditional approaches to rapid user acquisition are losing momentum. The focus is now firmly on user quality, retention and lifetime value. Against this backdrop, data-driven strategies for sustainable growth have become an urgent imperative. The first keynote of the day explored this trend in depth, revealing that investor decision-making in Web3 has grown dramatically more complex: the number of touchpoints has surged from roughly 7,000 in 2019 to over 73,000 in 2024. In response, leading global advertising platforms are leveraging AI-powered solutions such as Performance Max, together with ecosystems that reach billions of users, to identify and target high-value audiences — empowering Web3 businesses to scale sustainably. The presentation further highlighted that high-quality first-party data and robust local compliance frameworks are foundational to sustainable user acquisition.

As Web3 moves steadily towards greater regulatory alignment, the ability of crypto trading platforms to balance compliance with innovation is emerging as a key driver of growth. Gate, one of the industry’s most established exchanges, continues to pioneer new products and ecosystem initiatives built on a strong foundation of regulatory responsibility and deep technical expertise. In his keynote “Crypto and Marketing Growth,” Gate CBO Kevin Lee outlined three major growth strategies. First, Gate Alpha combines the listing speed of decentralised exchanges (DEXs) with the security and ease of use of centralised exchanges (CEXs), meeting user demand for trading new assets such as meme coins. Second, Gate Travel enables users to book flights, hotels and more directly with their crypto assets, linking digital assets with real-world spending. Finally, Lee introduced GUSD, an innovative principal-protected structured product that offers stable returns while functioning as a stablecoin — combining price stability with yield and providing users with new asset management options. Kevin concluded by noting that real growth stems from challenging conventions and solving user pain points through product innovation.

As an integrated marketing service provider focused exclusively on the Web3 space, XAD.IO is committed to helping clients drive comprehensive growth — from user acquisition and revenue generation to ROI improvement — through end-to-end marketing solutions that combine brand building with performance, as well as cost-efficient services powered by AI, cloud and data. The company’s mission is to help Web3 expand beyond its current niche and evolve into the next-generation internet with a user base in the billions. In a market that is shifting from incremental growth to fierce stock competition, precision marketing built on deep insights is emerging as the key to breaking through. In his keynote speech, “XAD.IO’s Exploration of Web3 Marketing,” XAD.IO founder Wayne stressed that applying mature Web2 marketing methodologies to Web3 will be essential to driving large-scale adoption. He pointed out that current marketing budgets remain overly concentrated on Web3-native channels, leading to escalating costs and diminishing returns. To address this, XAD.IO has introduced an integrated “Brand + Performance + Web3 Native” marketing framework, alongside XAD MIX, a new AI-powered programmatic advertising infrastructure. XAD MIX is designed to redefine ad delivery models and revenue distribution by enabling users’ on-chain behaviours and data to generate value — while safeguarding privacy — and rewarding them in USDT. This approach aims to incentivise a wider pool of Web2 users to enter the Web3 ecosystem.

As the AI revolution continues to reshape industries, cloud infrastructure is emerging as a new growth engine for Web3. Rapid advances in artificial intelligence are placing ever greater demands on computing power, and hybrid cloud architectures are becoming a critical foundation for Web3 innovation. In his keynote “Multi-Cloud Architecture: An Irreversible Future,” Bill Zhang, General Manager of Cycor, noted that no single cloud provider can deliver optimal performance across functionality, geographical coverage and quality. As a result, adopting a multi-cloud strategy is now an inevitable trend. However, this approach also brings challenges — from complex procurement processes to difficulties in securing discounts without taking on additional risk. To tackle these issues, Cycor positions itself as the “Walmart of Cloud Services,” offering a unified, intelligent management platform that simplifies procurement and enables clients to secure better pricing and greater flexibility — all without increasing risk.

As AI and Web3 increasingly converge, enterprises face unprecedented demands on their infrastructure — meeting AI’s enormous computational requirements, adhering to stringent standards for data sovereignty and privacy in Web3 applications, and navigating the compliance challenges of global deployment. Against this backdrop, a roundtable discussion on “Opportunities and Challenges of Cloud Infrastructure in the AI Era” was co-hosted by Cycor CEO and XAD.IO Founder Wayne. The panel included Kenneth Siow, Regional Director (Southeast Asia) and General Manager (Singapore) of Tencent Cloud International, and Dr. Ming Liang, CTO of Huawei Cloud Singapore. The discussion explored topics such as Web3 client support, the integration of AI and cloud infrastructure, security and compliance, and cost optimisation in the AI era. Huawei Cloud established a dedicated Web3 team three years ago, offering node services, testing environments, and a high-compliance Singapore data centre. Tencent Cloud leveraged its extensive consumer experience to provide Web3 clients with mature solutions for GameFi, SocialFi, KYC, and risk control. On the security front, panellists agreed that AI can enhance efficiency in fraud prevention, anti-money laundering, smart contract auditing, and compliance document analysis. Regarding cost management, both parties advised startups to embrace multi-cloud strategies and optimise across personnel, processes, and platforms, while prioritising security and compliance from day one.

As Web3 applications expand, security has evolved from a purely technical issue to a core factor shaping industry confidence. In this context, Michael Chue, General Manager of Google Security, delivered a keynote titled “Breach Is Inevitable, but the Consequence Can Be Avoided.” Speaking from a strategic perspective, Chue emphasised that building proactive defence systems and resilient response mechanisms is essential for sustainable business development. While cyber intrusions are unavoidable, their severe consequences can be mitigated through timely intervention. He highlighted the importance of exploiting the time window between an intrusion and actual damage, removing threats through rapid detection and response. Chue also detailed Google’s unified security platform centred on Gemini AI, which integrates threat intelligence and AI capabilities to efficiently monitor suspicious activity at both network and endpoint levels.

In a fireside chat titled “Robust Incident Response Planning,” Michael Chue engaged in an in-depth discussion with UXLINK CEO Mr. Rolland Safort Ntague, hosted by James Hope, Global Business Manager of XAD.IO. As a key builder of Web3 infrastructure, UXLINK has gained unique insights through its hands-on experience managing complex security challenges. The conversation covered multiple dimensions, including real-time response, transparent communication, and post-incident reinforcement. Rolland shared UXLINK’s approach to handling security incidents, emphasising the importance of protecting remaining assets immediately, collaborating with law enforcement, and maintaining a high level of transparency with the community. Drawing on Google’s experience, Michael highlighted the necessity of having a crisis communication plan and recommended that companies publish detailed post-incident reports. Such measures not only help restore community trust but also contribute to raising security standards across the industry.

Industry Leaders Forge Connections for Future Collaboration

Beyond the main forum, the carefully designed high-level networking sessions provided a crucial platform for driving real-world collaborations. The Growth Club, meticulously designed and limited to 721 seats, brought together top-tier exchanges, cloud providers, and technology giants, creating a relaxed yet highly effective environment for business discussions. Within this setting, industry leaders engaged in in-depth conversations on market expansion, technology integration, and capital collaboration, resulting in several preliminary partnership intentions.

The VIP HOUSE 42 closed-door forum offered an even more forward-looking platform, inviting a select group of 42 global C-level executives. Designed to consolidate elite resources, the forum aimed to explore the “ultimate answers” to industry growth. Participants not only reached key consensus on pressing industry challenges but also advanced multiple strategic collaborations, achieving precise alignment of top-tier resources and value co-creation, and laying a solid foundation for future industry cooperation.

Universal Studios Night: A Global Web3 Networking Finale

As the daytime agenda concluded, a unique networking experience unfolded at Universal Studios Singapore. The After Party, a highlight of the conference, offered participants an immersive social setting. Over two thousand industry professionals continued the day’s in-depth discussions in a relaxed and open atmosphere, exploring potential collaborations and elevating the conference’s exchange to new heights. The event not only showcased the vibrancy and innovative spirit of the Web3 industry but also provided a memorable platform for global connections, reflecting the conference’s commitment to fostering meaningful cooperation.

The successful hosting of GROWTHDAY Singapore 2025 marks a significant step forward for the Web3 industry in its pursuit of high-quality growth. The conference was not only an intellectual showcase but also a pivotal hub for advancing global collaboration within the Web3 ecosystem. Through insightful sessions, high-level networking, and the extensive interactions at the After Party, XAD.IO demonstrated its comprehensive expertise and commitment to driving growth in Web3. The conclusion of the inaugural GROWTHDAY is not an endpoint but the beginning of the next growth journey. XAD.IO will continue to place “growth” at the core, establishing GROWTHDAY as an annual gathering that unites global Web3 innovators. We sincerely look forward to welcoming more industry partners at the next edition, jointly unlocking new growth opportunities, expanding growth frontiers, and co-creating a thriving growth ecosystem, further deepening and strengthening the global Web3 value network.