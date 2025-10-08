KLM celebrates 106 years of connection with the US with a special Delft Blue house in the heart of Leiden

SINGAPORE, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — KLM marks its 106th anniversary by unveiling a new Delft Blue house: the former sexton’s residence, Villa Rameau, located next to the Pieterskerk in Leiden. The Pilgrims stayed here for twelve years before they set sail on the Mayflower to America in 1620.



KLM House 106, Pilgrim Museum Leiden

106 years of transatlantic ties: from pilgrims to Joint Venture

The Pilgrims’ journey began a lasting connection across the Atlantic, one that KLM has proudly continued for 106 years. As the world’s oldest airline still operating under its original name, KLM has played a key role in linking the Netherlands and Europe with the United States. As part of the Air France-KLM Group and in Joint Venture with Delta Air Lines, KLM carries millions of passengers each year between Europe and the US, serving a network of fifteen US destinations. These connections support the economies and prosperity on both sides of the ocean.

“With the unveiling of Villa Rameau as our 106th Delft Blue house, we’re not only celebrating our birthday, but also the importance of connection and resilience. These values are reflected in the story of the house and the Pilgrims, and they’re also at the heart of KLM. For 106 years, we’ve been building global connections. Especially in challenging times, this house reminds us how vital it is to stay connected. It’s a small symbol with a big story about how we keep innovating and shaping the future of aviation.” Marjan Rintel, President & CEO KLM

A rich Leiden history

Villa Rameau, now home to the Leiden American Pilgrim Museum, has a storied past. The Pilgrims’ first harvest festival here, inspired by the Relief of Leiden, eventually became what Americans know as Thanksgiving, a tradition still honored every year at the Pieterskerk. Later, the Rameau family, residents of the house, played a crucial role in the local resistance during World War II. This spot in Leiden stands for perseverance in turbulent times and forging new bonds, values KLM holds dear.

“It’s an honor that Villa Rameau, with its unique history and central place in Leiden, is now part of the KLM miniature house collection. This house tells an important part of Leiden’s story, from the Pilgrims to the resistance. We’re proud to see this story shared with the world in this special way.” Peter Heijkoop, Mayor of Leiden

About the Delft Blue Houses

Since the 1950s, KLM has given Delft Blue houses filled with Bols Dutch Gin as gifts to World Business Class passengers on intercontinental flights. These miniatures represent special buildings from the Netherlands and beyond and are beloved collectors’ items. Since 1994, the number of houses matches KLM’s age. Each year on October 7, KLM’s birthday, a new house is added to the collection. The annual KLM house is a tribute to places that connect the Netherlands with the wider world.

