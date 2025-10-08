Siemens Healthineers and National University Hospital Partner on Research to Advance Non-Invasive Liver Disease Diagnostics

Partnership will evaluate advanced ultrasound technologies to improve early detection and monitoring of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease

Advancing ultrasound technologies that are safer, more accessible alternatives to invasive diagnostic procedures

Research led by globally respected hepatologist Associate Professor Dan Yock Young

SINGAPORE, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Siemens Healthineers and the National University Hospital (NUH) Singapore have announced a strategic research collaboration to advance diagnostic solutions for Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD), which affects nearly 40% of adults in Singapore — a prevalence that is higher than the global average of 30.05%.

MASLD, formerly known as Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), is now the most common cause of chronic liver disease worldwide. The elevated burden in Singapore reflects rising levels of obesity, sedentary lifestyles, and associated metabolic conditions – a serious trend that demands a more efficient, patient-friendly approach to liver care.

The research initiative will be led by Associate Professor Dan Yock Young, Senior Consultant, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Medicine at NUH, and Associate Professor, Department of Medicine at the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore. A globally respected hepatologist, his pioneering contributions to liver disease research have set international benchmarks. His leadership lends both clinical excellence and a global perspective to the project.

The collaborative study will evaluate Siemens Healthineers’ cutting-edge ultrasound technologies: Ultrasound-Derived Fat Fraction (UDFF) and Auto Point Shear Wave Elastography (Auto pSWE). These tools enable physicians to non-invasively measure both liver fat and stiffness in a single, streamlined session, offering safer and more cost-effective alternatives to MRI scans and invasive biopsies. Early detection, more precise monitoring, and timely intervention could redefine the liver care pathway across the region.

“Together with NUH, led by Associate Professor Dan Yock Young, we will study how advanced ultrasound technologies can transform liver care by offering a cost-effective alternative to invasive biopsy or high-cost imaging,” said Vy Tran, President Asia-Pacific Japan, Siemens Healthineers. “Our aim is to make ultrasound technologies accessible not only in tertiary hospitals but also at the polyclinic level. If we can embed these solutions into the liver care pathway, we can bring earlier detection, better monitoring and timely interventions to the people who need it. With this research collaboration, we hope to create new opportunities to scale the adoption of ultrasound technologies and improve clinical outcomes for liver patients across the Asia Pacific region.”

“This collaboration represents an important step forward in addressing MASLD, which is fast emerging as a major health burden in Singapore,” said Associate Professor Dan Yock Young. “At NUH, we combine deep clinical expertise in liver and metabolic health, backed by strong translational research. By working with partners such as Siemens Healthineers, we are well positioned to pioneer new approaches to detect, treat and prevent the disease, thereby helping more patients live healthier lives.”

The initiative is part of the upcoming National University Centre for Digestive Health, set to open in January 2026, which aims to enhance patient access to cutting-edge diagnostic innovations.

“With nearly 40% of adults in Singapore affected, fatty liver disease is a silent epidemic we can no longer ignore. This collaboration reflects our shared responsibility to change that story. By bringing ultrasound innovation to the frontlines of care, we can empower physicians with better tools and offer patients not just accurate diagnostics, but hope for a healthier future,” said Chaitanya Mehrotra, Head of Ultrasound, Asia Pacific, Siemens Healthineers.

This partnership leverages NUH’s clinical expertise alongside Siemens Healthineers’ technological innovation to pioneer breakthroughs in healthcare for everyone, everywhere, sustainably, while advancing medical innovation and delivering excellence in patient care.

