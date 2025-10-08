UPS OPENS NEW PACKAGE CENTRE, ENHANCES DELIVERY SERVICES IN PENANG

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Global logistics leader UPS (NYSE: UPS) has opened a new package centre in Penang in a move that enhances services for its customers across the city.

The company has also increased the size of its existing hub at Penang Airport to boost processing capacity and provide businesses in Penang with even more access to the global UPS network.



UPS’s new package centre in Penang Science Park North enhances services for its customers across the city

The new 20,000 sq ft. centre is located in Penang Science Park North, an area home to multiple industrial parks and popular with businesses in the high tech and manufacturing sectors.

UPS’s enhanced services means pickup times for exports of the company’s Express and Worldwide Express Freight shipments for businesses in eight areas – including Butterworth, Batu Kawan and Bayan Lepas – are extended by up to two hours, giving customers more time to prepare outbound shipments. Deliveries to businesses in Batu Kawan, Perai, Penang and Kulim, Kedah will now also be delivered earlier.

“When we talk to our customers, what many of them ask for is more hours in a day. Extending pickup times effectively gives them extra time to receive and ship more orders every day. Our enhanced airport hub then allows us to process these shipments efficiently when they arrive or leave on one of the 11 weekly UPS flights we have serving Penang,” said Ingrid Sidiadinoto, senior managing director of UPS Malaysia, at an event commemorating the opening of the new centre.

“Businesses all over the world are looking to build more resilience into supply chains. Malaysia is in a good position to capitalise on recent trade lane shifts, and Penang is central to that. We’re here to help our customers make the most of the opportunities available to them. We’re excited about the future growth potential for businesses in Penang,” Sidiadinoto added.

Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid, CEO of the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), welcomed the development. “This investment by UPS comes at a crucial moment as businesses adapt to shifting global trade patterns and supply chain realignments. The new package centre in Penang, coupled with the expanded airport hub, introduces advanced automation and smarter warehousing processes that will enhance resilience and efficiency for Malaysian companies competing in time-critical sectors such as semiconductors and electronics.”

“At MIDA, we are committed to accelerating the adoption of Smart Warehousing and automation across the logistics sector. UPS’s continued confidence in Malaysia reinforces our efforts to build a more agile supply chain ecosystem that positions the country as a preferred hub for high-value global investments,” he added.

This is the latest in a series of investments by UPS in its Malaysia network. In May 2025, the company launched a new service in Johor that provides businesses across the state next-day delivery to and from countries across Asia Pacific. Deliveries to and from Europe and the U.S. will arrive in as little as two business days. This follows an earlier service enhancement in 2024 that enabled deliveries to and from over 50 countries across the Americas to be completed in as little as two business days.

For full details of delivery times within UPS’s global network, refer to the UPS time and cost calculator.

About UPS

