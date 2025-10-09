Aurum Gravis Expands Portfolio With Investment and Development of Vila Natura, A Rare Freehold Landed Project In Lentor

Backed by a S$23m closed-end fund comprising private and accredited investors

SINGAPORE, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Aurum Gravis, a Singapore-based firm focused on private real estate and alternative investments, is set to expand its portfolio of unique real estate developments with “Vila Natura” – a new freehold, project consisting of multiple landed properties in the emerging Lentor precinct.



Artist impression of Vila Natura, located at 2G Tung Po Avenue

With the successful completion of the acquisition of the 28,895 sq ft site at 2G Tung Po Avenue earlier this month and backed by a closed-end S$23 million fund, the project will yield an exclusive collection of 11 landed units[1]. Comprising 5 pairs of semi-detached houses and one detached villa, Vila Natura is located just 800 metres from Lentor MRT.

A Rare Freehold Development in Lentor

Each home will feature contemporary interiors, private gardens, and thoughtfully planned layouts tailored for family living. Situated in one of Singapore’s few remaining freehold landed enclaves and surrounded by upcoming lifestyle amenities and reputable schools such as Anderson Primary and CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls’ School, Vila Natura offers refined yet accessible landed living in Lentor.

Lentor is quickly emerging as one of Singapore’s most exciting new residential enclaves in recent years. The arrival of integrated developments, new lifestyle amenities, and seamless connectivity via the Thomson-East Coast Line has set the stage for a well-rounded community. With thoughtful master planning, abundant greenery, and a growing identity as a modern residential precinct, Lentor offers bright prospects for homeowners seeking both convenience and long-term value.

Kieran Wee, Director and Founding Partner, Aurum Gravis said: “Freehold landed plots available for redevelopment are exceptionally rare in Singapore. Vila Natura is one of these gems, situated in the up-and-coming Lentor enclave which is undergoing rapid transformation. The project represents exactly what we seek to deliver – investments that are selective, ideally located, and built for long-term value.

“Following our recent launch of Vila Naga – another prestigious freehold landed project in the heart of Bukit Timah, the successful fund close for Vila Natura further underscores the strong demand from investors for such scarce, off-market real estate opportunities in Singapore.”

Nurturing Distinctive Partnerships

Aurum Gravis has joined hands with Redbrick Mortgage Advisory on Vila Natura, where the latter is both an early co-investor and mortgage advisory partner.

“At Redbrick, we have always been passionate about helping people make better property decisions. Partnering with Aurum Gravis not only marks our first step into private equity real estate, but is also a natural extension of our brand. This project gives us the chance to extend our support beyond financing, so buyers at Vila Natura can enjoy not just a quality home, but also the peace of mind that comes with how they fund it,” said Eugene Huang, Director, Redbrick Mortgage Advisory.

Create Architecture, an award-winning design atelier known for bespoke residences and regional projects, will also bring architectural integrity and a proven track record in high-quality residential design.

“Our vision for Vila Natura is to design homes that respect the heritage of landed living while embracing contemporary design amidst its green surroundings. Inspired by its natural environment, we shaped fluid, open interiors that evoke a quiet simplicity in harmony with this distinctive corner of Tung Po Avenue. Every detail – from clean lines, spatial flow to natural light, is carefully considered to balance sophistication with liveability,” said Tan Bing Hui, Director and Co-Founder, Create Architecture.

Together, these partnerships reflect Aurum Gravis’ model of curating the right expertise to transform rare opportunities into enduring, high-quality assets.

“Our partnerships reflect our shared commitment to providing more accessible opportunities like Vila Natura to discerning buyers, and delivering the financial clarity, guidance and design distinction that today’s homebuyers expect,” added Mr Wee.

Boutique Freehold Landed Developments In The Spotlight

Recent URA data shows that landed home prices rose 2.2% quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter of 2025, outpacing the 0.7% growth in prices of non-landed segments[2]. Particularly, in Lentor, multiple new private residential launches have seen high take-up rates, with some projects nearing full sell-out and many units already absorbed. At the same time, recent reports[3] show that large land tenders in freehold or landed categories are less frequent and some are receiving limited bidder interest. Against this backdrop, boutique developments like Vila Natura with a freehold tenure, generous land area and prime location are uniquely positioned to meet demand for scarce, high-quality landed homes.

Proven Track Record and Growing Future Pipeline

Since its founding in 2023, Aurum Gravis has curated over S$70 million in project value across residential, commercial and alternative-use assets in Singapore and select overseas markets. Its notable projects include 23 Aida Street, where a single bungalow was redeveloped into two premium semi-detached homes with attic spaces, showcasing Aurum Gravis’ ability to unlock value through thoughtful redesign.

The firm’s ongoing developments include Vila Naga in Bukit Timah’s District 11, an ultra-luxury freehold landed project that exemplifies Aurum Gravis’ hallmark focus on scarcity, distinction and value.

Amid global volatility, well-located, freehold property in Singapore remains in high demand, especially among accredited investors seeking stability and capital protection. Looking ahead, the firm will continue to be intentionally selective, curating a pipeline of projects that align with investor and homebuyer interest. The firm will also explore other freehold assets and segments that align with its core principles of scarcity, long-term value and capital preservation.

About Aurum Gravis

Aurum Gravis is a Singapore-based firm focused on private real estate and alternative investments, founded in 2023 to provide accredited investors access to rare, off-market opportunities typically reserved for institutions. The firm is led by a team with decades of experience spanning real estate, finance, and shipping, bringing together deep networks with disciplined capital management.

Since inception, Aurum Gravis has curated over S$70 million in project value across residential, commercial, and alternative-use assets in Singapore and select overseas markets. Guided by institutional-grade rigor and boutique agility, every project is chosen with intent – balancing architectural distinction, commercial value, and investor alignment to ensure developments that preserve relevance and value across generations. Visit www.aurumgravis.com for more.