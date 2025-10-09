Dive into a Truly Ocean-To-Table Experience at Booking.com’s Kina Cottage

Booking.com and Kiwi chef Kia Kanuta to host exclusive kina ‘dive and dine’ experience on Northland’s Tutukaka Coast in New Zealand

SYDNEY, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Booking.com has teamed up with one of New Zealand’s culinary stars, Chef Kia Kanuta, to offer a once-in-a-lifetime bookable holiday home experience celebrating Aotearoa’s unique delicacy, kina (sea urchin).

Located in picturesque Tutukaka, Northland, the Booking.com Kina Cottage will offer one lucky pair of Genius members an unforgettable retreat that uncovers the distinct flavours of Aotearoa, while helping to look after the local marine environment.

The Booking.com Kina Cottage will first offer guests a unique experience with Dive Now, heading out on the pristine coastline by boat to sustainably hand-harvest kina. The catch of the day will then be served from ocean-to-table in a multi-course, private dining experience by Kia Kanuta, inviting guests to savour their harvest while uncovering the stories behind this global delicacy.

The stay comes after Booking.com’s Taste of Home Asia Pacific Report revealed that food is a key motivator for travellers. Almost 9 in 10 (88%) of Aussies who have travelled for food say that they often choose their holiday destination based on their foodie desires.

The Booking.com Kina Cottage will be available for booking on a first-come, first-served basis on 23 October at 10am AEDT for one Booking.com traveller and a guest, for a stay between 20-23 November. For just NZ$20.11 (approx. AU$17.72), guests will experience a once-in-a-lifetime itinerary including:

A personalised hosted kina diving experience with Dive Now

A bespoke dinner menu featuring the kina catch of the day, prepared by chef Kia Kanuta

Daily breakfast and snacks provided by local makers, producers and chefs

Return flights (domestic or international, depending on Booker’s location) and car rental or transfers

Three nights’ accommodation at the Booking.com Kina Cottage between Thursday 20 November and Sunday 23 November 2025

Todd Lacey, Regional Manager, Oceania for Booking.com commented:

“Aotearoa’s Tutukaka Coast is one of the world’s most spectacular coastlines, rich in nature, cuisines and culture. We are proud to showcase New Zealand’s unique destinations and holiday home options to the world through the Booking.com Kina Cottage. This sumptuous bookable foodie experience at one of our best holiday homes is a chance to welcome the world into our corner of New Zealand, to enjoy our kaimoana (sea food) at a breathtaking destination. Food is at the heart of many quintessentially Kiwi bach stays, and the Kina Cottage exemplifies this trend amongst travellers today.”

For more information and to book the Booking.com Kina Cottage, visit: https://www.booking.com/hotel/nz/the-kina-cottage.html

Contact Details

For any queries, please contact the Booking.com AU press room on bookingau@havasred.com