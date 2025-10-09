Nextivity Announces CEL-FI Cellular Coverage Solutions Now Support LEO Satellite Networks

New capability enhances coverage when satellite line-of-sight obstructions weaken signal.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Nextivity announced support for Direct-To-Cell (D2C) services on its CEL-FI ROAM R41 and CEL-FI GO G41 products. Through a software update, the ROAM R41 and GO G41 repeaters are configured to enhance cellular signal coverage from available LEO satellite networks. This new capability is managed using the Nextivity WAVE App.

D2C services require a clear view of the sky to establish reliable connections between handsets and satellites. Clear sky views may not always be available when in vehicles, near hilly terrain, or indoors. Designed for cars, Utes, RVs, and boats, the CEL-FI ROAM R41 is the industry’s most powerful cellular coverage solution for on-the-go applications. The CEL-FI GO G41 is a best-in-class fixed-location solution. With the addition of satellite signal enhancement, the ROAM R41 and GO G41 significantly increase the chances of connecting and maintaining the satellite messaging link in cases where the view of the sky may be fully or partially obscured.

“Nextivity is pleased to support efforts to provide Universal Outdoor Mobile Coverage for all mobile phone users,” said Nextivity VP of Oceania Sales Tom Cooper. “With the rapid growth of satellite-based networks to fill in terrestrial gaps, we augmented our patented IntelliBoost® technology to support D2C links in our flagship ROAM and GO products.”

CEL-FI ROAM R41 is available to consumers and fleet managers through authorized Nextivity distribution and retail store partners in EMEA, Australia, New Zealand and the APAC region. For enterprise customers, GO G41 solutions are ready for deployment by certified system integrators and installers. More information is available at nextivityinc.com.

Nextivity®, Inc. makes the world’s most intelligent, powerful, and easy-to-use cellular, public safety, and private 5G coverage solutions. Our cellular signal booster products include the popular CEL-FI® line, powered by proprietary IntelliBoost® technology. IntelliBoost uses digital signal processing to enhance performance in real time and deliver unbeatable in-building cellular coverage for commercial and residential buildings of any size and on-the-go coverage for vehicles, at the lowest cost/ft2. Nextivity is also the world leader in High Power User Equipment (HPUE) technology, enabling outstanding edge-of-network coverage. Our WAVE Edge Services deliver the market’s only DAS-based IoT sensor network infrastructure – allowing our customers to leverage their cellular coverage solution to transform their business. CEL-FI solutions are unconditionally network-safe and used by over 200 mobile network operators around the world. Nextivity is headquartered in San Diego, CA, USA with offices in the UK and Australia. Visit us at nextivityinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

