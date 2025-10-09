THE Ranking – University of Vienna among the top 100 for the first time

University of Vienna has improved from rank 110 to 95

VIENNA, AUSTRIA – Newsaktuell – 9 October 2025 – The University of Vienna ranks 95th in this year’s THE World University Rankings, making it the first Austrian university to be listed among the top 100 universities worldwide. It excelled in the categories of research, internationalisation, teaching, and industry engagement, despite increasing global competition.

“This excellent ranking result is the outcome of a long-term strategic focus on positioning the University of Vienna as a leading international university,” says Rector Sebastian Schütze. “The ranking result reflects our excellence in teaching and research across the humanities, social sciences, natural sciences and life sciences. It also provides a welcome boost to our international orientation and recruitment efforts.”

Continuous upward trend – improvement by 70 places since 2018

The University of Vienna has improved its ranking every year since 2018, despite increasing competition. While it was still ranked #165 among 1,103 universities in 2018, it is now ranked #95 among 2,191 universities worldwide in 2025. In just seven years, it has thus been able to improve by 70 positions.

University of Vienna scores particularly well in terms of international orientation

The University of Vienna achieves particularly good results in terms of international orientation (e.g. proportion of international researchers, students and publications) and research quality (e.g. number of highly cited journals).

