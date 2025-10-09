Yiwu Global Digital Trade Center Nears Grand Opening, Sparking Buzz with Global Buyers Through Short Dramas and AI-Driven Videos

YIWU, China, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This autumn, Yiwu is poised to open a new chapter in global digital trade. The Yiwu Global Digital Trade Center is set to open soon, with preparations nearly complete.

Over the past month, thousands of merchants within the market spontaneously have launched a spontaneous campaign named “A Golden Autumn Invitation Across a Thousand Miles,” blending human warmth with technological power to convey Yiwu’s openness and sincerity to the world.

Micro-drama Invitations by “Yiwu Boss Ladies” and “Next-Gen Entrepreneurs”

“Hello, my friend! My new store opens in October, you must come!” — Such cross-border calls have become a familiar soundtrack at the Yiwu Global Digital Trade Center recently.

In this wave of spontaneous and heartfelt exchanges, 100 Yiwu boss ladies and next-generation entrepreneurs have become the emotional hubs of connection.

They have turned one hundred heartfelt stories of cooperation with foreign partners—along with one hundred creative invitation ideas and one hundred grand opening surprises—into a series of micro-dramas that have resonated widely across domestic and international social media platforms.

Among them, Chen Meijun invited her “foreign godson,” a young man from Uzbekistan who came to China to pursue his dream of studying traditional Chinese medicine with her help.

Sheng Yafang reached out to Sultan, a business partner from Uzbekistan whom she befriended 25 years ago through an act of honesty, rekindling a cross-border friendship rooted in integrity.

Zhou Jingjing extended an invitation to her Russian partner who, despite living through wartime hardships, spent seven years repaying his debts in full—proving that “trust knows no borders.”

Meanwhile, Xu Hua’s South American client, Marcos, who once prepaid for goods without hesitation in his early business days, will personally lead a team of nail art trainees to Yiwu to celebrate the grand opening.

These true stories—spanning continents and time—are all built on a foundation of trust, forming one of the most heartfelt cultural symbols of the Yiwu market.

AI Empowerment Drives Visual Breakthroughs

Beyond the emotional connections, technology has emerged as another highlight of the Yiwu Global Digital Trade Center’s opening campaign.

The Chinagoods AI (CGAI) technology platform has ushered in a “visual content revolution” for merchants across the sixth market.

At the recent held “Global Digital Trade Center 1,000 Brand TVC Premiere and AI Social Media Marketing Summit,” a thousand AI-generated brand commercials were unveiled simultaneously—marking a major leap forward that overcomes traditional barriers of cost, production time, and creative limitations in video content creation.

“In the past, producing a brand video could cost hundreds of thousands of yuan and take several months. Now, with AI technology, a single product image can generate ad content with an international look and feel,” said one participating merchant.

The system also enables rapid creation of region-specific content tailored to the visual preferences of markets such as Europe and North America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia—truly achieving “one click, global reach.”

Meanwhile, two AI-generated creative videos have gained widespread traction on overseas social media platforms:

To the Summit — uses the imagery of climbing Mount Everest to depict three members of Yiwu’s new generation of digital traders embarking on a symbolic journey to the world’s peak, where they launch the “Global Digital Trade Crystal,” connecting an international digital trade network.

Breaking Boundaries — features an AI-generated hot air balloon carrying Yiwu’s young entrepreneurs as it soars across global landmarks such as the Egyptian Pyramids, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Silicon Valley in the United States, and the Sydney Opera House. In multiple languages, it extends an open invitation to the world: “Come to Yiwu to do global business.”

Within just one day of release, the video surpassed 3.9 million views, becoming a viral case study in cross-border digital marketing.

Global Digital Trade Center to Open with a New Look

The soon-to-be-unveiled Yiwu Global Digital Trade Center represents not only the next generation of markets in Yiwu but also a “digital trade infrastructure” powered by AI as its core engine.

As a national strategic-level project, it focuses on cutting-edge sectors including fashion accessories, smart home products, collectible toys, outdoor leisure, and consumer electronics. With 3,760 innovative shops, the center aims to establish a fully digitized, round-the-clock operational “intelligent trade ecosystem.”

Here, the integration of people, products, marketplaces, and supply chains is fully digitized, rendering language, time zones, and geographic boundaries no longer obstacles to trade.

As the CGAI project lead stated, “We are committed to empowering every small and medium-sized merchant with the ‘content creativity’ and ‘brand communication power’ that once belonged exclusively to international major brands.”

From the humble beginnings of “feathers flying to the sky” to the era of “digital trade connecting the world,” Yiwu continues to advance in step with the global market.

Today, this city, renowned as the “World’s Supermarket,” is leveraging the dual engines of technology and trust to advance toward becoming a global digital trade hub.

The opening ceremony of the Global Digital Trade Center is now ready, featuring a series of international exchange events including a welcome gala for global buyers, a new product launch live festival, and an AI interactive experience exhibition. These activities will offer visitors from around the world an immersive celebration blending technology, commerce, and culture.

“A Thousand Miles, One Wind” is more than an invitation—it embodies the shared journey of Yiwu and its global partners, grounded in time and trust. This October, let us meet in Yiwu to witness the beginning of a new era in global digital trade.