Grand Opening of the October 2025 Global Sources Hong Kong Shows Phase I: Building a Full-Stack Esports Ecosystem to Reshape Leisure and Entertainment

HONG KONG, Oct. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Global Sources Hong Kong Shows Phase I officially opened today. The first of three phases runs from October 11 to 14 at AsiaWorld-Expo. Under the theme “Where Cutting-Edge Technology Meets Digital Entertainment”, the three major international trade shows for gaming, consumer electronics, and electronic components cover categories including audio-visual equipment, automotive electronics, computer peripherals, commercial electronics, outdoor electronics, gaming and esports, electronic components, and batteries and power. The first phase brings together over 2,000 qualified exhibitors from across Asia and approximately 150,000 products, showcasing the deep integration of innovative technology and leisure entertainment and serving as a bellwether for global electronics market trends over the next six months. The show is projected to attract more than 60,000 international professional B2B buyers, with over 40% from Europe and the United States.



1.Global Sources Hong Kong Shows Phase I officially opened today at AsiaWorld-Expo, running from October 11–14. The first of three phases features three major international trade shows: Gaming, Consumer Electronics, and Electronic Components.

Mr. Hu Wei, CEO of Global Sources, said: “We are living in an era where technology is profoundly reshaping our way of life. The Global Sources Hong Kong Show relies on the Global Sources Online (GSOL) database accumulated over the past 30 years and advanced AI technologies, and fully upgrades our Online-to-Offline (O2O) service model through cloud-based live-streamed expo experiences, the ‘Show Genie,’ and multi-channel online exposure. We are building a one-stop sourcing platform that brings together the global industry to explore the future of technology and enjoy leisure and entertainment. Here, innovation is no longer a cold technical indicator; it is a future living scenario that can be touched, experienced, and perceived.”

Building a Full-Stack Esports Ecosystem to Meet Multi-Tier Demand

Phase I spotlights gaming rigs and peripherals, further strengthening its influence in the gaming and esports sector and aiming to build a complete esports ecosystem. Products include esports peripherals and core components such as finely crafted gaming keyboards, high refresh rate monitors, low latency mice and headsets, and multifunction gaming chairs. Immersive applications and scenario-based solutions will also be showcased, including immersive audio-visual systems, professional esports room build-outs, IP-licensed gaming merchandise, and live-streaming gear, catering to sourcing needs ranging from professional grade equipment to mainstream players.

Multiple renowned brands and their powerhouse manufacturing partners will make a strong appearance, including MCHOSE, AULA, ATK, TITAN, Golden Field, Motospeed, Saitake, Oshid, darkFlash, and Togran, the parent company of DAREU. Exhibitors will unveil a range of new products, showcasing the latest innovations and injecting fresh momentum into the esports industry.

Summit Rallying Ecosystem Partners to Explore a New Esports Landscape

The Global Sources Summit will partner with Cyberport Hong Kong and the North America Scholastic Esports Federation (NASEF) to host two esports themed forums: “Unveiling Future Game Changers” and “Power Play – Transforming Gaming into Global Business.” Experts across the industry value chain and leaders from top enterprises will share forward-looking insights on product trends, technological innovation, esports ecosystem development, talent collaboration, and international market dynamics. Gerald Solomon, CEO of NASEF, noted, “Esports is evolving from standalone entertainment into an ecosystem that integrates technology, marketing, talent, and business development. The summit not only convenes global intelligence to explore opportunities but also helps foster collaboration across the industry chain and build cross-disciplinary bridges.”

Top KOLs Reveal the Annual Sourcing Guide for Gaming Peripherals

As a bellwether for industry sourcing, the second edition of the “KOLs & Buyers’ Favorite Gaming Gear Awards” returns with upgrades, inviting an international panel of top KOLs as judges. Focusing on six hot categories, including gaming mice, keyboards, chairs, monitors, controllers, and headsets, the awards feature live testing and demos across five dimensions: design, functionality, user experience, material quality, and innovative technology. This process ensures results that are both professionally recognized and reflective of real market preferences, providing buyers worldwide with a valuable annual sourcing guide.

Smart Mobility Focuses on Differentiation and Sustainability

With improving regulations and a maturing market, the Smart Mobility sector is shifting from single-product competition toward a development path centered on differentiation and sustainability. The Smart Mobility Zone brings together popular categories such as personal transporter, self-balancing personal transporter, and light electric motorcycles, becoming a key stage for technological innovation and real-world applications. Leading players including Yadea, G-CYCLE, NAVEE, MAXWHEEL, F-WHEE, DYU, HIBOY, CHIC, and JINLIN will debut cutting-edge technologies and new products. The product applications focus on two key directions: electric bikes and scooters designed for children, incorporating playful design and educational elements while adhering to strict safety standards, and electric scooters and e-bikes for urban professionals, emphasizing portability, range, and efficiency. This user-centric strategy is opening new growth avenues for the industry and continuously injecting innovative momentum into the market.

Global Sources Innovation Awards Spotlight the Year’s Consumer Electronics Highlights

The Global Sources Innovation Awards ceremony kicks off during the show. The judging panel comprises experts from industry associations, technology media, standards authorities, seasoned buyers, and Global Sources’ professional jury. Phase I focuses on the consumer electronics sector. Global Sources continues its collaboration with the European Product Design Award (EPDA)™ to present the “Best Product Design Award,” honoring products and brands that redefine industry standards through breakthrough design and forward-thinking vision. Multiple product launch events will run concurrently, with major debuts making their global or Asia premieres, clearly mapping an innovation trajectory where technology and user needs converge and signaling future market directions.

John Kao, Vice President of Hong Kong Shows & Overseas Shows at Global Sources, said: “We strive to break down the boundaries of single industries and create a truly diverse and inclusive innovation festival. The Innovation Awards and new product launches not only showcase and recognize technological achievements but also open fast tracks for established companies to access global markets, helping all parts of the value chain seize new opportunities amid transformation and jointly build a new global landscape for the consumer electronics industry.”

About Global Sources

Global Sources is an internationally recognized multichannel Online-to-Offline (O2O) sourcing platform that has been driving global trade for over 50 years. The company connects authentic buyers and verified suppliers worldwide with tailored solutions and trusted market intelligence through its online platform GlobalSources.com, mobile apps, industry-specific trade shows, and tailored business matching. Global Sources’ unique services have successfully provided efficient and convenient commercial services to over 14 million registered international buyers and users.