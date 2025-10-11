Lianlian DigiTech Signs Partnership with HKSAR Government as a Strategic Enterprise to Help Build a Modern Digital Payments Ecosystem

HONG KONG, Oct. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On October 9, the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government hosted a signing ceremony in Hong Kong for a new group of strategic enterprises. Witnessed by Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR, Lianlian DigiTech was named a strategic enterprise partner of the HKSAR Government. Xin Jie, CEO of Lianlian DigiTech, attended the ceremony on behalf of the company and signed an agreement with the HKSAR Government.

According to OASES, this round of agreements covers 18 strategic enterprises, including leaders in artificial intelligence and large language models, autonomous driving technologies, microelectronics and cross-border financial services, as well as globally influential new media platforms. As a fintech payment solutions company dedicated to delivering end-to-end payment solutions for customers worldwide, Lianlian DigiTech’s selection as a key enterprise partner of Hong Kong reflects the HKSAR Government’s recognition of the company’s contributions and impact in driving fintech innovation and modernizing cross-border payments infrastructure. The partnership will further expand Lianlian’s global payments network and operational capabilities, with Hong Kong serving as a hub for international expansion.

In his remarks, Mr. Chan, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR, stated that the new batch of strategic enterprises will not only bring investment and job opportunities, but also introduce innovative ideas and advanced technologies, further enriching Hong Kong’s fast-evolving innovation and technology ecosystem. “In Hong Kong, strategic enterprises will find the capital, talent, partners, ecosystems and networks that will help them succeed,” noted Mr. Chan.

“Hong Kong’s status as an international financial center and its open business environment make it a true gateway to global markets. By establishing a stronger presence in Hong Kong and drawing on its robust financial infrastructure and global connectivity, Lianlian is well-positioned to connect Asia with the rest of the world more effectively, supporting our broader global expansion strategy,” said Xin Jie, CEO of Lianlian DigiTech. “Going forward, Lianlian plans to build on Hong Kong’s strategic position by continuing to invest in the city, expanding our team and product portfolio to deepen our presence in overseas markets. We also plan to actively engage in Hong Kong to promote international collaboration in technological innovation, providing payment rails and application frameworks for compliant use cases involving emerging technologies such as blockchain. These efforts will lower the cost of global trade, improve the efficiency of international payments, and support Hong Kong in strengthening its position as a leading international financial, innovation, and trade center. Together with partners across the ecosystem, we are committed to driving the prosperous growth of digital finance and digital trade worldwide.”

Founded in 2009 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2024, Lianlian DigiTech is a leading payment solutions provider in China. The company currently holds 66 payment licenses and approvals worldwide, serving over 7.9 million customers. Its services span more than 100 countries and regions, supporting transactions and settlements in over 130 currencies, demonstrating its comprehensive global payments capabilities for business clients across the world.

Hong Kong has long been a key hub in Lianlian DigiTech’s global business ecosystem. Lianlian first entered the Hong Kong market in 2016 and secured its Money Service Operator (MSO) license in 2017—one of the company’s earliest and most important regulatory approvals. With this foundation, Lianlian established a subsidiary in Hong Kong to deliver cross-border collection, card acquiring, and remittance services for both local businesses and Chinese multinational firms. In addition, through its innovative digital payment product, the LianLian Global Payout Service (LGPS), Lianlian enables cross-border payment service providers (PSPs), banks, and other licensed financial institutions to extend their payment reach into mainland China. In 2024, Lianlian DigiTech was listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, increasing international visibility and investor confidence through Hong Kong’s capital markets. This milestone further solidified the company’s leadership in fintech and cross-border payments and enhanced its competitiveness in the global payments landscape.

“Simplifying global commerce through digitization!” Looking ahead, Lianlian DigiTech will take this partnership as an opportunity to deepen collaboration with the HKSAR Government and ecosystem partners, reinforce Hong Kong’s role as a global hub, and expand into broader international markets. The company also seeks to establish a multi-layered global operating network by deepening the integration of payment services with emerging business ecosystems. At the same time, building on Hong Kong’s strengths in technological innovation and financial openness, Lianlian DigiTech will continue to strengthen its digital technology foundation and compliance framework. The company is committed to advancing a more efficient, secure, inclusive, and interoperable global cross-border payments ecosystem, aiming to drive the sustainable growth of international trade.