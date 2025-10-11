Nexdata Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Data Solutions at ELIV 2025

BONN, Germany, Oct. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nexdata, a global leader in AI-driven data solutions, is set to showcase its groundbreaking data services for autonomous vehicles and intelligent transportation systems at the 2025 Electric & Autonomous Vehicle (ELIV) Conference. The event will take place on October 15-16, 2025 at Booth #36 in Bonn, Germany, where Nexdata will feature live demonstrations of its advanced off-the-shelf datasets, custom dataset services, and embodied AI data collection and annotation services.

With over a decade of experience in data solutions for AI, Nexdata is committed to driving innovation in autonomous driving, embodied AI, and multi-sensor systems. At ELIV 2025, the company will showcase its latest features for dynamic and static 3D/BEV/OCC/VLA annotation, multi-sensor data collection & benchmark, and data cleaning & anonymization.

Highlighted Solutions at ELIV 2025:

Embodied AI Data Collection & Annotation: Over 4000 square meters of robot training grounds, equipped with advanced hardware and diverse testing environments, deploying 70 robots to simulate real-world scenarios. This setup supports data collection needs for various robots in complex environments, providing a solid foundation for high-quality data acquisition.

Dynamic & Static 3D/BEV/OCC/VLA Annotation: Scalable solutions for vehicle detection, object recognition, and environment modeling.

Multi-Sensor Data Collection & Benchmark: Integrating data from various sensors (camera, LiDAR, radar) to support AI training in AVs.

Data Cleaning & Anonymization: Ensuring high-quality, compliant datasets through expert data cleaning processes.

Nexdata will also present the latest advancements in its AI training data platforms through a series of live sessions at its booth.

Join Our Presentations at Booth #36

Oct. 15 | 09:45-10:15

From Click to Complete: Next-Level Automation in 2D & 3D Annotation

Oct. 15 | 16:00-16:30

Intelligent Automation in 3D BEV and Lane Annotation Across Dynamic & Static Scenarios

Oct. 16 | 11:30-12:00

Scalable Point Cloud Processing Meets Smart Visualization

About Nexdata

Nexdata is a leading global provider of AI training data solutions, specializing in the collection, annotation, and cleaning of high-quality data for a range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, robotics, and intelligent transportation. With over 10 years of experience, Nexdata’s scalable data platforms empower companies worldwide to unlock the full potential of AI.

For more information about Nexdata’s solutions, visit www.nexdata.ai.