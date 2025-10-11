APIA, Samoa, Oct. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Phemex, the most efficient crypto exchange, today announced the launch of its Market Confidence Campaign, a global initiative designed to support traders during the current market downturn. Crypto markets have experienced broad declines across major assets in the past week, driven by macroeconomic uncertainty, deleveraging pressures, and weakening risk appetite. In response, Phemex is introducing practical incentives and cost-saving measures to help users maintain disciplined strategies and long-term confidence amid volatility.



Phemex Launches Market Confidence Campaign to Support Traders Through Volatility

Running from October 11 to October 31, 2025, the campaign supports both new and existing users through incentives that promote disciplined participation rather than emotional reactions to market conditions. The initiative is part of Phemex’s broader commitment to providing confidence in every market through practical tools, transparent processes, and responsible trading support.

The campaign includes:

Zero-Fee Trading Slots — 5,000 limited spots available, covering trading fees for eligible users during the campaign period.

— 5,000 limited spots available, covering trading fees for eligible users during the campaign period. 20% Deposit Cashback — Up to 200 USDT in bonus rewards for new users making qualifying deposits, available to the first 1,000 participants.

— Up to 200 USDT in bonus rewards for new users making qualifying deposits, available to the first 1,000 participants. Referral Rewards — Users can earn up to 50 USDT per valid referee by sharing the campaign with friends, encouraging community engagement and broader access.

“Market downturns can be defining moments for disciplined traders,” said Federico Variola, CEO of Phemex. “This campaign embodies our belief that true confidence comes from preparation and access — not speculation. Alongside trading incentives, we remain focused on empowering users with knowledge and perspective, helping them navigate volatility with clarity and discipline. Phemex builds tools for resilience — not just when markets rise, but especially when they are tested.”

This campaign follows a series of recent product enhancements from Phemex like Multi-Assets Mode, all designed to give users greater capital control. As market sentiment recalibrates, Phemex continues to reinforce its mission of building a future where crypto trading remains accessible, efficient, and grounded in trust.

About Phemex

Founded in 2019, Phemex is the most efficient crypto exchange trusted by over 6 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products that combine seamless functionality with institutional-grade security. Known for its reliability and innovative edge, Phemex stands out for prioritizing user experience and transparency in an industry where trust is essential.

For more information, please visit: https://phemex.com/