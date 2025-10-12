MAGNET’25 SET TO BE THE BIGGEST INTERNATIONAL STUDENT GATHERING IN MALAYSIA FOR 2025

MALACCA CITY, Malaysia, Oct. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) and Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM), in collaboration with Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS), will be organising the Meet and Greet with International Students in Malaysia 2025 (MAGNET’25). This is a yearly event by the Ministry of Higher Education to gather International Students and institutions, aims to be one of the largest international student gatherings ever held in Malaysia.



MAGNET 2025

This year, the event, taking place at Dataran Pahlawan, Melaka, is set to welcome over 1,000 international students from higher education institutions across the country, participating and putting their efforts together in activities to enrich their Study in Malaysia experience.

It aims to celebrate Malaysia’s multicultural diversity and foster meaningful connections among the international student community. The event will also feature the launch of the Malaysia Edutourism Gateway (MEG) portal, which will be graced by YB Dato’ Seri Diraja Dr. Zambry Abd Kadir, Minister of Higher Education Malaysia.

MAGNET’25 will showcase a variety of engaging programmes, including a Heritage Trail, more than 20 country concept booths by participating universities, cultural performances, and interactive activities that highlight Malaysia’s vibrant culture and inclusive environment. Visitors can also look forward to fun experiences such as the Malaysia Edutourism booth, Batik canting, and the Study in Malaysia Student Ambassador interview sessions. The event is open to the public, inviting everyone to join in the excitement, with exciting activities and lucky draw prizes awaiting participants.

Through initiatives such as MAGNET’25, Malaysia continues to strengthen its position as a global education hub, in line with its aspiration to become the preferred education destination among international students around the world.

About Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS)

Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS) is a Company Limited by Guarantee (“CLBG”) under the purview of the Ministry of Higher Education Malaysia. EMGS is the wing responsible for promoting Malaysia as the talent and knowledge hub and the preferred education destination among international students around the world. It is also the principal body that manages the movement of international students in Malaysia, including facilitating visa processing.

