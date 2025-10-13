ISTH marks World Thrombosis Day with urgent global call to action

Thrombosis is the underlying cause of 1 in 4 deaths worldwide each year. The campaign calls for crucial awareness and prevention.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) today marks World Thrombosis Day, a global movement uniting thousands of partners in more than 120 countries. This year’s campaign, “From Head to Toe, Take Control. Prevent Thrombosis. Protect Your Health,” calls for greater awareness of thrombosis and action to reduce its burden worldwide.



Observed annually on October 13, World Thrombosis Day underscores the urgent need for early detection and prevention of thrombosis, commonly known as blood clots. Thrombosis contributes to the world’s three leading cardiovascular killers: heart attack, stroke and venous thromboembolism (VTE). Yet awareness remains critically low. Each year, an estimated 10 million cases of hospital-associated blood clots occur globally, resulting in up to 100,000 deaths in the United States alone. Many of these deaths are preventable through timely risk assessment and evidence-based prevention strategies.

“For more than 12 years, the World Thrombosis Day campaign has been a cornerstone for advancing conversations among healthcare professionals, patients, caregivers and policymakers,” said ISTH President Pantep Angchaisuksiri, M.D. (Thailand). “The ISTH stands united in this mission to reduce the global burden of blood clots. We urge healthcare professionals to assess risk and implement preventive measures, invite policymakers to support programs and equitable access to care and encourage patient groups and communities to raise awareness through education and outreach.”

This year, World Thrombosis Day focuses on raising public understanding of both venous and arterial clots, the “head to toe” scope of thrombosis and the importance of prevention. The campaign highlights how knowing the risk factors and recognizing connecting conditions such as obesity, cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular disease can save lives.

Integrating thrombosis prevention into overall health management is essential, especially for individuals with chronic conditions. By increasing awareness and encouraging proactive measures, the campaign aims to reduce the global burden of thrombosis and improve health outcomes worldwide.

“World Thrombosis Day is more than simply one day of awareness. It is a year-long global movement that equips people worldwide with the knowledge and tools to recognize, prevent and treat blood clots,” said World Thrombosis Day Steering Committee Chair Erich De Paula, M.D., Ph.D. (Brazil). “As we look ahead, the World Thrombosis Day campaign continues to strengthen our collective effort to reduce the impact of blood clots and improve health outcomes worldwide.”

