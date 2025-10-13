Reach Surgical’s OMNIBOT Performs First Urology Robotic Telesurgeries in Latin America

Advancing regional collaboration and surgeon training in remote robotic-assisted surgery

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Reach Surgical, the Surgical Solutions division of Genesis MedTech, has facilitated the completion of two robotic telesurgeries using its OMNIBOT robotic-assisted system.

Operating from Reach Surgical Institute (RSI) in Santiago, Dr. Roberto Vilches and Dr. Marcelo Kerkebe remotely performed a radical prostatectomy and a partial nephrectomy on patients at Meds Medical Center. These procedures mark an important milestone in advancing robotic telesurgery across Latin America.

Expanding Access to Telesurgery

OMNIBOT’s first telesurgeries demonstrated both precision and performance. The procedures highlight the growing potential of remote robotic-assisted procedures and reinforce Reach Surgical’s long-term strategic focus on regional collaboration for telesurgery, developing new approaches to training and building strong partnerships with teaching hospitals.

RSI Training Facility and Collaboration with Hospitals

The RSI training facility in Santiago has developed a comprehensive training program for robotic surgery. This includes:

-Advanced simulation-based training

-Live surgical demonstrations and broadcasts

-Cross-regional telesurgery collaboration

By equipping surgeons with hands-on experience and expert guidance, this initiative is helping accelerate the adoption of robotic-assisted surgery in hospitals.

Building on this milestone, Reach Surgical will continue to strengthen partnerships between RSI and regional medical institutions across Latin America. The company remains focused on expanding the adoption of robotic telesurgery and supporting surgeon training and education, advancing minimally invasive surgery to make it more precise and within reach of more patients.

Regulatory Notice: OMNIBOT is subject to local regulatory approvals.



About Genesis MedTech Group

Genesis MedTech Group is a global medical device company headquartered in Singapore, dedicated to Making Better Healthcare Happen. We design and develop innovations that make treatments safer, less invasive and more accessible at scale, supporting healthcare providers in achieving improved patient outcomes and ensuring more patients benefit from medical advances. With integrated capabilities from R&D and manufacturing to commercialisation, Genesis MedTech builds on a strong foundation of quality, training and education – delivering high-quality medical devices across surgical, cardiology, and vascular interventional specialties.

Reach Surgical, the surgical solutions division of Genesis MedTech, provides a comprehensive surgical portfolio designed to support surgeons and advance surgical care. We are dedicated to developing reliable, high-quality solutions that address the evolving needs of surgical practice. For updates on surgical solutions, follow Reach Surgical on LinkedIn.

Learn more at https://www.genesismedtech.com and follow us on LinkedIn