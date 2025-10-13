Verkada Appoints Leadership in Korea Amid Rising Demand for Cloud-Based Security

Edward Kim Joins as Country Manager to Lead Market Expansion and Regional Operations

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Verkada , a leader in AI-powered physical security technology, today announced the appointment of Edward Kim as Country Manager for Korea. In this role, Kim will lead Verkada’s go-to-market strategy, sales operations, and country expansion efforts as the company deepens its commitment to one of Asia’s most dynamic enterprise technology markets.



Edward Kim, Country Manager for Korea, Verkada

“Korea represents a significant growth opportunity for Verkada as organizations across the country seek modern, AI solutions to enhance their physical security infrastructure,” said Jonathon Dixon, Vice President and Managing Director of JAPAC. “Edward’s exceptional track record of building high-growth businesses and his deep expertise in the Korean enterprise market make him the ideal leader to accelerate our momentum in the region.”

Kim brings more than 25 years of enterprise technology experience spanning sales leadership, channel management, consulting, and engineering. Most recently, he served as Country Manager for Veeam Software Korea, where he delivered exceptional results, making Korea one of Veeam’s top-performing countries consistently over a four-year period. Under his leadership, Veeam Korea expanded from a handful of initial customers to more than 1,300 installations, establishing the company as a leading data management solution provider in the region.

Prior to Veeam, Kim led the managed service business for Fortinet Korea, collaborating closely with major telecommunications companies. He previously held roles with global IT companies including EMC, Commvault, and Sun Microsystems, building extensive relationships across Korea’s technology ecosystem.

“Korean organizations are rapidly adopting AI technologies, and security should be no exception,” said Edward Kim, Country Manager, Korea, at Verkada. “With Verkada’s platform, we have an opportunity to help schools, hospitals, and businesses protect what matters most with solutions that are modern, scalable, and easy to use.”

Kim’s appointment comes as Verkada continues to expand its presence across the Asia-Pacific region. The company’s customer base in the region has grown by 60% over the past year, with the support of strategic partnerships with leading local organizations, including SK Shieldus, LG CNS, and LS Sauter.

About Verkada

Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada’s six product lines — video security cameras , access control , environmental sensors , alarms , workplace , and intercoms — provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, cloud-based software platform. Over 33,000 organizations across 93 countries worldwide, including 96 of the Fortune 500, trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com .

Photo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/vkd_headshot.jpg

Logo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/image0_id_16ac0026ee69_logo.jpg