Benchling Reveals the Next Chapter of R&D at Benchtalk 2025

Benchling AI debuts alongside major new capabilities for antibody discovery, automated data analysis, and development

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Benchling today unveiled major new capabilities at Benchtalk, its annual customer conference. These new releases are designed to help biotech companies automate R&D workflows and bring the power of AI into scientists’ everyday work.

“At Benchling, we are on a mission to unlock the power of biotechnology. Advances in AI will help our customers get life-saving medicines to patients faster,” said Sajith Wickramasekara, CEO and co-founder of Benchling. “At Benchtalk, we’re hearing from scientists about how they’re making their R&D faster and more connected. It’s a chance to see how the entire industry is moving science forward, together.”

Benchling AI now accessible to all

Benchling AI , the first command center for scientific AI, brings agents and predictive models directly into scientists’ workflows, eliminating the need to move data or rely on disconnected tools. Built on secure infrastructure trusted by more than 1,300 biotech companies, Benchling AI helps scientists analyze results, generate reports, and uncover insights faster.

Starting today, any scientist can explore Benchling AI . This new front door to Benchling offers example queries, interactive previews, and the ability to try Benchling AI firsthand.

Expanding an AI ecosystem that brings the best tools together for scientists

Benchling continues to expand its AI ecosystem of models and agents by partnering with AI leaders and pursuing top AI talent to build and deliver new scientific AI capabilities faster, with more partnerships on the horizon.

Through its collaboration with NVIDIA , Benchling is integrating NVIDIA NIM microservices into Benchling AI. NIM delivers pre-packaged microservices that make it easy to run powerful AI models across multiple modalities and domains at scale, including NVIDIA BioNeMo models. This will give scientists high-performance access to models such as OpenFold2 for protein structure prediction through the NVIDIA OpenFold2 NIM.

Benchling is also announcing a partnership with GXL (Generative Expert Labs), a startup spun out of Stanford University, to develop domain-specific expert agents that operate natively inside Benchling. These agents will help scientists reason across datasets and recommend model runs, while ensuring all data remains governed and secure within Benchling.

Together, these collaborations deepen Benchling’s AI ecosystem, connecting the world’s most advanced models and agents directly to real experimental data.

“Scientists are already using Benchling AI to do work that used to take days or weeks,” said Ashu Singhal, President and co-founder of Benchling. “Today we’re showing how AI becomes truly powerful when it’s embedded directly in scientists’ workflows — accessible and part of how they do science every day.”

Advancing discovery, automation, and development on one connected platform

Benchling also introduced advances across antibody discovery, automation, and development — all designed to make R&D faster and more connected.

Antibody discovery: Following its acquisition of PipeBio , Benchling announced a unified biologics solution that links bioinformatics and experimental data. PipeBio’s sequence analysis tools now integrate directly with Benchling’s upgraded biologics registry, enabling scientists to annotate sequences, register hits, and trace data from discovery to development.

Following its , Benchling announced a unified biologics solution that links bioinformatics and experimental data. PipeBio’s sequence analysis tools now integrate directly with Benchling’s upgraded biologics registry, enabling scientists to annotate sequences, register hits, and trace data from discovery to development. Automation and analysis: New custom code capabilities allow scientists to run Python and R scripts directly in Benchling, automating data transformation and visualization without leaving the platform. Deeper integrations with robotic systems, including HighRes Biosolutions ‘ workcells, now enable “zero-click” labs where experiments run and analyze themselves.

New custom code capabilities allow scientists to run Python and R scripts directly in Benchling, automating data transformation and visualization without leaving the platform. Deeper integrations with robotic systems, including ‘ workcells, now enable “zero-click” labs where experiments run and analyze themselves. Benchling Development: Expanding support beyond process teams, Benchling now supports process characterization, and analytical method development and execution. The updates help development teams work more efficiently and stay connected with research through a shared data foundation.

“The future of biotech depends on bringing discovery and development closer together,” said Shawna Wolverton, Chief Product Officer at Benchling. “By connecting AI, automation, and data on one platform, we’re helping teams move faster, make better decisions, and scale science for the next generation.”

To learn more or start using Benchling AI, visit benchling.com/try-ai .

About Benchling

Benchling’s mission is to unlock the power of biotechnology. Founded in 2012, Benchling provides a unified, cloud-based platform trusted by more than 1,300 biotech companies worldwide, from pioneering startups to global biopharmas like Merck, Moderna, and Sanofi. Benchling’s products help scientists capture, connect, and analyze data across the R&D lifecycle. With Benchling AI, scientists use agents and models directly in their workflows, connected to structured data. The result: faster teams, better molecules, and breakthroughs for all.