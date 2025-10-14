Empowering Youth Skills Development: Neutech Group and WorldSkills International Cultivate Talent for a Digital Future

HONG KONG, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On October 13, the 2025 WorldSkills General Assembly was held in Croatia. Dr. LIU Jiren, Founder and Chair of Neutech Group, was invited to attend and sign the agreement as a WorldSkills Global Premium Partner, marking that Neutech Group has officially become the first Chinese enterprise to achieve the highest partnership level with WorldSkills.

According to the agreement, the two parties will join hands to promote the innovation of global vocational skill standards, the deepening of talent cultivation, and the enhancement of competition levels. Capitalizing on its core driving force in China’s leading software innovation, artificial intelligence, and big data technologies, and leveraging the opportunity of the WorldSkills Competition 2026 Shanghai, Neutech will provide software and hardware-related technical support for four skills: Software Application Development (formerly IT Software Solutions for Business), Software Testing, Digital Interactive Media Design, and Retail Sales.

Furthermore, Dr. Liu was invited to meet with Mr. Frances Hourant, President of the WorldSkills, and Mr. David Hoey, CEO of WorldSkills. During the talks, the two sides planned to jointly establish a Global Industrial Collaborative Innovation Center. Initiatives will include resource co-development and skills training in cutting-edge industrial technologies in regions such as Africa and Southeast Asia, aiming to bridge skill gaps across different countries and regions and empower the cultivation of top-tier skilled talent that meets the demands of the digital era’s industries.

“Neutech is honored to become a Global Premium Partner of WorldSkills. We will fully leverage the responsibility of a Chinese enterprise to deeply implement the ‘Skills China Action’ plan and advance the strategy of ‘Building a High-Quality Skilled Talent Workforce in the New Era’. Guided by the integrated Education-Healthcare-Eldercare strategy, Neutech will deeply empower education technology. We will work hand-in-hand with global partners to help bridge skill gaps across different countries and regions, provide more youth with opportunities for skills enhancement, and jointly cultivate versatile, highly-skilled talent capable of adapting to and leading the digital future.” said Chair Dr. Liu at the signing ceremony.

He mentioned that Neusoft’s industrial layout has always resonated with societal needs, actively and deeply participating in the construction of China’s digital society. Remarkable achievements have been made in fields such as healthcare, smart automotive connectivity, corporate digital transformation, smart cities, international software services, and artificial intelligence, establishing Neusoft as a leader in digital solutions spanning over 110 countries and regions worldwide. Leveraging Neusoft’s industrial background, Neutech shoulders the social responsibility of cultivating highly skilled talents in the digital era. It has invested in and established three universities, becoming a leader in digital talent education services. In response to the opportunities presented by the silver economy, Neutech proposed an innovative integrated development model of “education, healthcare, and elderly care.” Starting from the concept of “preventing aging through education” and driven by technology, the group promotes the synergistic development of education, healthcare, and wellness industries through initiatives such as urban cloud hospitals and smart elderly care platforms, creating a smart service system for urban wellness and laying a solid industrial foundation for cultivating composite skilled talents.

At the plenary session of the WorldSkills Croatian held on the 14th, Dr. Liu shared his insights on the “Role of Vocational Education and Training in Geostrategic Labor Transformation.”

In the face of educational transformations brought about by artificial intelligence, he believes that educational goals should shift toward cultivating students’ higher-order abilities—such as critical thinking, creativity, and emotional empathy. The role of teachers should transition from lecturers to collaborative guides, and AI literacy education should be integrated into the curriculum. Meanwhile, policymakers should act as “balancers of the educational ecosystem,” promoting sustainable and inclusive development of global vocational education by establishing standards, optimizing resource allocation, and deepening industry-education collaboration.

He emphasized that vocational education must closely align with industrial needs, and the integration of industry and education is the core link connecting talent and industry. As a practical example of enterprises deeply participating in talent cultivation, Neutech not only integrates real corporate demands and cutting-edge technologies into the curricula, practical training, and faculty systems of its three application-oriented universities but also digitizes and productizes its successful experiences, empowering nearly a thousand institutions. Through the co-construction of the “Belt and Road” Digital Industry College and online education platforms, it supports employees in continuously enhancing their skills. He pointed out that enterprises are not only users of talent but should also become participants in talent cultivation and co-builders of the ecosystem. Only through close collaboration between schools and enterprises and the joint development of teaching resources can the gap between industry and education be effectively bridged, unlocking the immense potential of vocational education in the era of technological transformation.

Neutech has repeatedly supported the successful organization of major international and domestic events: in 2024, it successfully supported the IT Software Solutions for Business skill at WorldSkills Lyon; in 2025, as a senior partner of the Third China Skills Competition, it provided technical support for four skills, including IT Software Solutions for Business, Smart Automotive Software Development, Software Testing, and Digital Interactive Media Design, achieving zero-fault operation. In the upcoming WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, Neutech will continue to provide technical support for four competitions: Software Application Development (formerly Business Software Solutions), Software Testing, Digital Interactive Media Design, and Retail Sales. This will fully demonstrate Neutech’s comprehensive capabilities in hosting international skills competitions and providing technical services, contributing to the integrated competition positioning goals of “hosting competitions, participating in competitions, promoting industry, and nurturing talent.”

The conference attracted approximately 400 policymakers, experts, scholars, and industry leaders from around the world to discuss how technology, vocational education, and training can drive the cultivation of skilled talents in an era of rapid change and transformation. WorldSkills International, formerly known as the “International Vocational Skills Training Organization” initiated by Spain and Portugal in 1950, is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands. As of March 2025, it has 89 member countries and regions. As a non-governmental international organization, its core mission is to enhance the vocational skill levels of youth and trainers through collaboration among members. By organizing the “WorldSkills Olympics”—the WorldSkills Competition held every two years—it communicates the value of skills for economic and social development globally and encourages youth to pursue skills-based careers.

