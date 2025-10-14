Fibocom Leads the FWA Evolution at NetworkX 2025 with AI-Powered Connectivity Innovations

PARIS, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fibocom, a leading global provider of wireless communication modules and AI solutions, is showcasing its leadership in 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) at NetworkX 2025 in Paris. With a portfolio of advanced modules and AI-powered solutions, Fibocom is driving the convergence of 5G and AI to shape intelligent connectivity and accelerate global digital transformation.

Pioneering the Future of FWA with AI-Driven Innovation

As a long-standing leader in the FWA sector, Fibocom continues to shape the industry landscape with forward-thinking technology. This year, Fibocom takes a bold step forward with the launch of its All-In-One AI CPE solution, marking a new benchmark in the 5G + AI era.

This innovation combines high-performance connectivity with intelligent computing, enabling operators and ecosystem partners to redefine smart home experiences, boost network efficiency, and unlock new business opportunities. Built with Fibocom’s proprietary know-how, the AI CPE integrates robust processing power, multi-scenario applications, and enhanced service delivery—all within a single, compact design.

In addition, Fibocom is setting new benchmarks for FWA performance with a comprehensive lineup of solutions powered by the latest 5G chipset platforms, including all availiable R18 modem solutions. These advanced solutions deliver enhanced carrier aggregation, ultra-low latency, and optimized uplink performance, ensuring fast, stable, and intelligent broadband connectivity for both home and enterprise scenarios.

Visitors to Fibocom’s booth will also have the opportunity to explore the newest customer devices designed for diverse FWA applications—including indoor and outdoor CPE, ODU, and Mobile Hotspot devices—demonstrating Fibocom’s commitment to translating cutting-edge technology into practical, market-ready innovation.

Fostering Innovation Across the FWA Ecosystem

Fibocom’s vision extends beyond hardware — it focuses on empowering the entire ecosystem, integrating chip–device–network–application–service into a unified framework. By working closely with global chipset vendors, network operators, and industry partners, Fibocom creates a synergistic value chain that drives innovation across verticals such as smart home, enterprise connectivity, and industrial IoT.

Designed as an “FWA Innovative Home-Hub,” the Fibocom booth serves as a platform where innovation meets collaboration. It welcomes partners, and industry experts to exchange ideas, explore new business models, and gain insights into emerging market trends. Here, all aspects of the FWA ecosystem come together to inspire the next wave of intelligent connectivity.

Join Fibocom at Booth #D1 and experience how Fibocom is advancing connectivity for an intelligent future.