Integrum Raises $2.5 Billion for Oversubscribed Fund II

Strong global investor demand underscores confidence in Integrum’s differentiated strategy and partnership-driven approach

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Integrum Holdings LP (“Integrum”) announced the final close of Integrum Capital Partners II LP (“Fund II”) with $2.5 billion in capital commitments, surpassing both its original target and hard cap. The fund was significantly oversubscribed, reflecting continued strong support from existing limited partners and meaningful participation from a global group of new investors. Fund II’s investment capacity is further expanded by $500 million in additional commitments from the General Partner, friends and family, and affiliated co-investment vehicles.

With approximately $5 billion in assets under management, Integrum has invested in six companies to date, with equity commitments ranging from $100 million to $1.2 billion per investment.

Partnering with Management Teams to Accelerate Growth

Led by its Investment Committee – Tagar Olson, Ursula Burns, Richard Kunzer, Jeff Livingston and Kathy Reiland – Integrum pursues a focused, high conviction strategy to back businesses that operate in the services layer of the U.S. economy. The firm works closely with its management teams to accelerate organic growth and expand market presence.

“We have designed Integrum to be the best possible partner for outstanding services companies looking to invest behind talent and innovation,” said Tagar Olson, Co-Founder of Integrum. “The performance of our Fund I portfolio has validated that strategy, with companies delivering strong organic growth and enhanced strategic value. Our approach has enabled us to source attractive investment opportunities and develop deep relationships with management teams, which has reinforced investor confidence in our ability to drive long-term and repeatable value creation.”

Bringing together deep and complementary experience across investing, operations, capital formation, and organizational leadership, Integrum’s team is purpose-built to execute its strategy and capitalize on compelling investment opportunities.

“Since our founding, we’ve done exactly what we set out to do – assemble an experienced, high-integrity group of professionals from all aspects of business who work hand in hand with management to create lasting value,” said Ursula Burns, Co-Founder of Integrum. “We’ve been fortunate to attract exceptional talent—from recent graduates to deeply experienced investors and operators—who share our values and ambition.”

Global Investor Support for Integrum’s Approach

Fund II attracted a broad and global base of institutional investors, including public and private pension plans, insurance companies, family offices, foundations, investment consultants, sovereign wealth funds, and funds of funds.

“We are grateful for the continued support of our investors, substantially all of whom re-upped with us and in many cases at a multiple of their Fund I commitment size,” said Richard Kunzer, Co-Founder of Integrum. “In a competitive market, the speed and scale of this close speaks volumes about the trust and confidence our investors place in our team and strategy.”

About Integrum

Integrum is an investment firm focused on investing in services businesses and partnering with management teams to accelerate growth. Founded by a diverse group of proven leaders, the firm is built on deep domain expertise, shared values, and an aligned, high-conviction investment approach. Integrum looks to drive and accelerate sustainable, organic growth by investing in technology, innovation and talent, and forging lasting partnerships.

For more, visit www.integrum.us.

About the Integrum Charitable Foundation

The founders of Integrum have pledged 10% of their carried interest in Fund I and Fund II to the Integrum Charitable Foundation, which is managed by non-Investment Committee members of the firm. Through the Foundation, Integrum has committed to giving back—both financially and through active volunteerism—to causes that matter deeply to the team.

For more, visit www.integrum.us/foundation.

