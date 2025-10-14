Mininglamp Technology Officially Becomes a Strategic Introduced Enterprise of the HKSAR

BEIJING, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government’s Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES) held the signing ceremony for a new batch of strategic companies at the Government Headquarters.

The ceremony was chaired by Paul Chan Mo-po, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR. A total of 18 global enterprises from sectors including pharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, microelectronics, cross-border payments, and new media have established operations in Hong Kong.

As a leader in enterprise-level specialized large models and data intelligence, Mininglamp Technology officially became a strategic company partner of the HKSAR, recognized for its groundbreaking achievements in AI.



Signing Ceremony Venue (Left: Mr. Paul Chan Mo-po, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR; Second left: Mr. Wu Minghui, Founder, CEO & CTO of MiningLamp Technology)

Mr. Paul Chan Mo-po, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR, stated in his speech that the new key enterprises not only bring investment and employment opportunities but also inject innovative ideas and advanced technologies into Hong Kong, further enriching its rapidly growing innovation ecosystem. Key enterprises can leverage Hong Kong’s advantages in capital, talent, strategic partnerships, a robust innovation ecosystem, and global connectivity. Deepening collaboration within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area creates significant opportunities for industries like AI, biotechnology, and new energy.

Mr. Wu Minghui, Founder, CEO, and CTO of Mininglamp Technology, stated: “We are honored to become one of Hong Kong’s fifth batch of key enterprises. As a vital bridge connecting mainland China and the world, Hong Kong offers a highly internationalized environment, globally aligned regulatory frameworks, and an open business landscape. Leveraging its core strengths in internal-external connectivity and policy opportunities, we believe Hong Kong will serve as the optimal launchpad for Mininglamp Technology’s global expansion. Moving forward, we look forward to collaborating with Hong Kong’s society, industries, and academia in talent development, technological innovation, and industrial incubation, thereby reinforcing Hong Kong’s status as an international innovation hub and jointly building a global AI technology innovation center.”

Notably, the opening video played at the signing ceremony was generated by Mininglamp Technology’s proprietary AI technology. From creative ideation and scriptwriting to visual generation, the video was natively AI-produced, deeply integrating Mininglamp Technology’s Hypergraph Multimodal Large Language Model (HMLLM) and AI content generation technologies. Through data-driven creative design, the video clearly demonstrated the synergy between AI technology and industrial needs, becoming a highlight of the event.

In recent years, the OASES has continuously identified and attracted leading enterprises from Chinese Mainland and overseas to drive the growth of its innovation ecosystem. This signing ceremony included 18 industry-leading companies such as Mininglamp Technology, Zhipu AI, WeRide, and Xiaohongshu.

As one of the strategic enterprises establishing operations in Hong Kong, Mininglamp Technology has focused on specialized large model innovation in recent years. Building on nearly two decades of experience in data intelligence, it has achieved remarkable milestones.

In 2024, its self-developed Hypergraph Multimodal Large Language Model (HMLLM) achieved breakthroughs in decoding human subjective responses through deep integration with non-standard modality data (e.g., EEG, eye-tracking), earning the ACM MM 2024 Best Paper Nomination. In 2025, its speclialized GUI large model Mano achieved record-breaking SOTA (State of the Art) performance on two industry-recognized benchmark Mind2Web and OSWorld, with innovations in online reinforcement learning and automated data acquisition, establishing a scalable and evolvable new paradigm for GUI-based agents.

After entering Hong Kong, Mininglamp Technology will gradually establish a global AI innovation center and business service platform. Through continuous technological innovation, it will empower industries and connect global resources, strengthening Hong Kong’s role as an international innovation hub and co-creating an open, collaborative global AI technology innovation center.