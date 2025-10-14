Pioneering 5G + AI Innovation, Fibocom Debuts Industry-First ALL-IN-ONE AI CPE at NetworkX 2025

PARIS, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fibocom, a leading global provider of wireless communication modules and AI solutions, has introduced its ALL-IN-ONE AI CPE Solution, an innovative integration of 5G, AI, and scenario-based intelligence, designed to advance global 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) applications. The solution fully harnesses the potential of AI Agents and large AI models, enabling intelligent experiences within the connected home.

Building on the foundation of advanced 5G FWA connectivity, Fibocom’s ALL-IN-ONE AI CPE Solution integrates high-performance image processing, intelligent voice interaction, and AI NAS functionalities, all powered by Fibocom’s edge-side AI Stack platform. This innovation redefines the role of FWA devices, evolving them from single-function communication hardware into intelligent, all-in-one smart home hubs that enable a new generation of connected living.

In edge-side image and video analysis, Fibocom’s ALL-IN-ONE AI CPE Solution supports the integration of security-grade cameras, millimeter-wave radar, and temperature and humidity sensors. It incorporates intelligent security agents to enable functions such as home surveillance, human detection, and environmental monitoring. For instance, radar sensing can automatically trigger smart lighting; temperature and humidity sensors can activate dehumidifiers when thresholds are exceeded; and AI-powered cameras can send real-time alerts when anomalies are detected. To safeguard user privacy, the solution features a one-click privacy mode that physically disables camera functions, ensuring a secure and reassuring smart home experience.

In voice recognition, the solution adopts a four-microphone array capable of 360° sound capture within a four-meter radius. By integrating the Doubao large language model and intelligent agents, it enables seamless cloud-based voice interaction. Users can conveniently manage network settings and optimization of their AI CPE through natural voice commands, delivering a truly intuitive and intelligent control experience.

Equipped with a built-in SDK, the ALL-IN-ONE AI CPE Solution offers self-learning, self-diagnosis, and self-optimization capabilities, helping operators reduce maintenance and operational costs. The system automatically allocates bandwidth, detects and repairs network issues remotely, and enhances online gaming and conferencing performance through AI-based QoS optimization. In addition, the plug-and-play NAS module provides local data storage, while its AI-driven local processing enables intelligent document and image classification, retrieval, and organization via voice control. HDMI output further supports high-definition media casting for an enhanced entertainment experience.

Beyond enabling intelligent home management, Fibocom’s ALL-IN-ONE AI CPE Solution accelerates the evolution of FWA toward a comprehensive smart home center, empowering operators and device manufacturers to transform into platform-based service providers. By bridging edge intelligence with cloud collaboration, and leveraging next-generation AI chipsets and lightweight AI models, the solution strengthens synergy across the chip–device–network–application–service ecosystem, driving continuous innovation across the 5G + AI industry chain.

Simon Tao, Vice President of Wireless Solutions Business Unit and General Manager of the Mobile Broadband BU at Fibocom, stated:

“The ALL-IN-ONE AI CPE Solution is Fibocom’s intelligent FWA solution empowered by edge-side AI, representing a forward-looking concept for the AI era. By combining hybrid AI approaches — cloud-integrated AI and pure edge AI — we aim to revolutionize user experiences and pioneer full-scenario intelligence. We hope to spark new ideas across the industry, driving a paradigm shift in FWA AI innovation. Looking ahead, Fibocom is committed to working hand in hand with global operators and device partners to accelerate the evolution of 5G AI + FWA, creating continuous value for the intelligent, digital world of tomorrow.”