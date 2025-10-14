RoboUP Announces Raccoon 2 SE: The Most Easy-to-Use Robot Mower for Small Lawns, to launch on Kickstarter

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — RoboUP, a pioneer in smart lawn care solutions, is set to launch its latest innovation, the Raccoon 2 SE, on Kickstarter this November. Designed for eco-friendly, and affordable lawn care on small lawns, this next-generation mower will be available across Europe and the U.S., with an exclusive Super Early Bird offer starting at just $200. Simply place a $20 deposit to secure special rewards and lock in the lowest price from October 11th to November 10th.

From Vision to Reality: The Birth of Raccoon 2 SE

Founded in 2016, RoboUP has been dedicated in creating smarter, greener, and more connected living spaces. After years of helping medium and large lawn owners simplify their routines, the team realized small garden owners face their own challenges. Busy lifestyles leave little time for lawn care, and most robot mowers on the market are oversized and overpriced for small yards, making them stick to mowing by hand. For elderly homeowners, manual mowing can also be tiring and unsafe, turning a simple task into a real burden. These insights inspired the Raccoon 2 SE, a simple, reliable, and affordable robot mower designed to save family time and make garden care stress-free.

Built on the success of previous models, the Raccoon 2 SE takes convenience to the next level. No boundary wires or RTK installation, instant mowing without an App, and auto mapping with self-charging for a truly hands-free experience. For small lawns with clear physical boundary, this smart mower makes carefree lawn care a reality. On Kickstarter, you can reserve yours with just a $20 deposit and secure the Super Early Bird price starting from $200, enjoying premium performance and reliability without breaking the bank.

Trusted by 80+ Families Before Kickstarter Campaign

Since July 2025, RoboUP has launched a Beta Tester Program, sending over 80 robot mowers to real families across Europe and USA. Their valuable feedback helped refine performance in real-world gardens, ensuring reliability and ease of use. With proven testing and trusted voices behind it, you can back with confidence, so don’t be afraid, place your deposit today!

Exclusive Pre-Launch Rewards

Before the campaign officially kicks off, RoboUP is offering its growing community a chance to unlock extra rewards and early benefits through two exciting pre-launch activities.

Invite & Win: Join RoboUP’s referral campaign. Subscribe, invite friends, and climb the Top 20 leaderboard to win exclusive prizes. Top sharers can enjoy a full cashback on their Raccoon 2 SE bundle purchase or claim special gifts such as a RoboUP Rain Cover or Blade Set.

Join RoboUP’s referral campaign. Subscribe, invite friends, and climb the Top 20 leaderboard to win exclusive prizes. Top sharers can enjoy a full cashback on their Raccoon 2 SE bundle purchase or claim special gifts such as a RoboUP Rain Cover or Blade Set. Subscribe & Earn 10% Commission: Subscribe to get the latest updates on Raccoon, access exclusive offers and activities, and be among the first to join our affiliate program, where you can earn 10% commission by sharing your passion for smart lawn care!

Starting at just $200, a one-time, limited offer before Kickstarter Campaign launch. Don’t miss your only chance to own the most affordable robot mower ever! Experience the next evolution in effortless, eco-friendly lawn care with the Raccoon 2 SE.