Storyblok unveils CMS innovations that enable brands to stay visible and confident on the new web

With these new features and partnerships, brands can keep their content healthy and fully understand how it‘s performing so they can win in the new AI-powered buyer‘s journey

NEW YORK and AMSTERDAM, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At the start of JoyConf, Storyblok’s first-ever conference, the company announced new product features and partnerships that support its mission to be the headless CMS that enables marketers and developers to create with joy and succeed in the AI-driven content era.



Dominik Angerer, CEO and Co-Founder of Storyblok

Dominik Angerer, CEO and Co-Founder of Storyblok, said: “The web looks a lot different than it did even a few months ago. Now people trust AI more than your website. Search traffic is down, zero-click AI answers are up, and brands are still in shock about how fast the rules have been rewritten. The focus used to be on publishing as much content as possible, but now all of that unmanaged content debt is backfiring. Outdated and irrelevant content can be used as a source of truth in AI answers to misrepresent a brand, decrease its authority, and end the buyer’s journey before it even begins.

“The good news is that the product features and partnerships we’re unveiling for content operations and observability give brands a new playbook for success. Now they will feel more confident about their content than ever before at a time when AI search is the new front door to your brand.”

Storyblok Strata: See everything, solve anything (Available next year)

Storyblok already understands content based on its context. With Strata, companies will have access to that intelligence and more through a vector data layer that makes content transparent and understandable in entirely new ways. Strata analyzes your content and builds a vector database that adds meaning and connection to every piece of content in Storyblok.

With this enhanced content foundation, brands can quickly identify and eliminate content debt, create new content that’s on brand, improve AI access and understanding, and deliver personalization at scale. Strata will also power new and enhanced use cases where content is critical, such as customer support that’s relevant, accurate, and immediate.

Storyblok FlowMotion: Your content on autopilot (Available in Q1)

Changing a piece of content often leads to a series of manual steps that need to be completed for the task to truly be complete. FlowMotion is the new automation and integration layer inside Storyblok that connects your content with your entire tech stack. Now you can visually design intelligent content workflows and orchestrate AI agents that handle the repetitive work for you.

FlowMotion is powered by n8n and integrates with 500+ of the most popular enterprise tools and platforms.

Partnerships to enhance content delivery and observability

During the keynote, two partnerships were announced that make it easier for companies to deploy content and measure its visibility in AI search:

Netlify – Customers can now manage content in Storyblok and instantly deploy it worldwide with Netlify’s AI-native web platform. This partnership combines Storyblok’s content management with Netlify’s build, deploy, and global edge network—giving teams a faster, more secure, and scalable way to deliver digital experiences.

OtterlyAI – With this partnership, customers can use OtterlyAI alongside Storyblok to monitor how their content performs in multiple AI search engines against their competitors, and discover how they can optimize it to improve their AI search visibility. OtterlyAI currently supports ChatGPT, Google Gemini, AI Overviews, Google AI Mode, Copilot, and Perplexity.

Tools to strengthen content operations

The following tools were introduced to make content management smoother from beginning to end:

Enterprise Content Planner (Q4) – Track all of your scheduled content releases

Global Asset Library (Q1) – Upload assets once and use them across all of your projects and spaces

Environment Spaces (Q1) – Safely manage content across development, testing, staging, and live environments

Figma Connect – Easier and faster component creation from Figma designs

Storyblok React Native Live from Virgin Media O2 (Q4) – VMO2 achieved multimillions in savings by switching to Storyblok and wanted to bring its live visual preview to React Native so content can be previewed directly on mobile devices. They built the solution and are open sourcing it for the Storyblok community to use.

“All of these announcements contribute to making Storyblok the single source of truth for all of your content,” added Angerer. “Content is critically important, just like your data. It’s no longer about the quantity of your content, but the quality. When you trust that your content is healthy, you can trust that it’s representing you well in AI search and every other channel you care about.

“And the structured, headless approach to content that we’ve had since the very beginning means that your content is ready to be visible and succeed no matter what happens next. It’s why you can start thinking of your CMS as your Confidence Management System.”

About JoyConf

JoyConf by Storyblok is where the future of content meets the people shaping it. Built for developers, marketers, and digital innovators, this free conference goes way beyond product updates or yet another strategy playbook.

It’s where you’ll get inspired, get real, and get connected — to ideas, to the community, and to what’s possible when you build joyfully.

Register to attend in New York City (November 4th) or Los Angeles (November 6th).

About Storyblok

Storyblok is a headless CMS that enables marketers and developers to create with joy and succeed in the AI-driven content era. It empowers you to deliver structured and consistent content everywhere: websites, apps, AI search, and beyond.

Legendary brands like Virgin Media O2, Oatly, and TomTom use Storyblok to make a bigger, faster market impact. It’s Joyful Headless™, and it changes everything.

