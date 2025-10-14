THE WORLD’S 50 BEST HOTELS REVEALS INAUGURAL EXTENDED 51-100 LIST

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — 50 Best has announced its first-ever extended list of hotels ranked from No.51 to No.100. The list recognises even more properties than ever before, as voted for by The World’s 50 Best Hotels Academy. The list spans 24 different territories, 40 cities and includes 13 independent hotels.

These hotels represent best-in-class hospitality and lay the foundation ahead of the unveiling of the full ranking of The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2025 on 30 October. This expanded list reflects 50 Best’s ongoing commitment to inclusivity and depth, offering a richer, more comprehensive guide to hotels.

The full list can be viewed here.

Europe tops the list with 17 hotels ranked, including nine properties in Italy such as: Hotel Cipriani (No.72), Casa Maria Luigia (No.82) and Portrait Milano (No.99). Sweden’s Ett Hem (No.89) and Türkiye’s Maçakızı (No.96) represent their respective destination’s first ranked hotels since the awards’ launch in 2023.

Aman Nai Lert in Bangkok tops the extended list at No.51 with 16 properties in Asia ranked. Hong Kong and Kyoto each feature two hotels including The Peninsula Hong Kong (No.54) and Aman Kyoto (No.74). The list also features three properties in India including The Johri (No.93) and Amanbagh (No.100).

The 51-100 list sees its first New Zealand hotel welcomed into the 50 Best community: Huka Lodge at No.88.

New York dominates North America’s rankings, with four hotels including: The Fifth Avenue Hotel (No.75) and The Greenwich Hotel (No.77). Elsewhere on the continent, The Beverly Hills Hotel (No.65) and San Ysidro Ranch (No.68) feature on the inaugural extended list. Three properties in Mexico feature including Four Seasons Tamarindo (No.55) and Montage Los Cabos (No.67).

South America is home to two properties: Hotel das Cataratas in Iguassu Falls (No.76) and Palacio Nazarenas in Cusco (No.87), both Belmond hotels.

Emma Sleight, Head of Content for The World’s 50 Best Hotels, comments: “As we enter our third year, we are delighted to honour even more of the world’s most outstanding hotels with the extended 51-100 list. From this year and beyond, we will be able to showcase an even larger pool of hotels and territories.”

The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2025 will be livestreamed on the 50 Best YouTube channel here at 20:00 UK time on 30 October.

