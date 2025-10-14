Tomorrow.Mobility 2025 sets the pace for the future of urban mobility

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The fifth Tomorrow.Mobility World Congress (TMWC), the global event driving a new sustainable and intelligent urban mobility, is set to return to Barcelona from November 4–6, 2025, with its most ambitious edition yet. The Gran Via venue will gather over 200 exhibitors and more than 200 speakers to explore new technologies and strategies to accelerate towards a new era of connected, inclusive, and low-emission mobility.



Delegates access the Gran Via venue in Barcelona during Tomorrow.Mobility World Congress 2024

Co-organized by Fira de Barcelona and EIT Urban Mobility, an initiative of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology, a body of the European Union, and under the theme “Move Better,” TMWC will feature a conference program with over 50 sessions addressing topics such as Staying competitive in the race to net-zero, The future of mobility: exploring the next decade of innovations, Innovations to increase the resilience and quality of mobility systems, Solutions for sustainable commuting, and Autonomous mobility in public transport.

The speaker lineup features David Zipper, Senior Fellow at the MIT Mobility Initiative, as the keynote, Jari Kauppila, Head of the Secretary-General’s Office at the International Transport Forum (ITF), Pierfrancesco Maran, Member of the European Parliament; Arianna Censi, Deputy Mayor for Mobility, City of Milan; and Matt Halle, Deputy Mayor, City of Los Angeles.

TMWC will also be the stage where EIT Urban Mobility will share insights from two recent studies. The first focuses on the benefits of bike-sharing and concludes that well-designed systems deliver significant benefits financially – saving 760,000 commuting hours, equivalent to €30 million – but also in emissions reduction, public health improvements, and urban quality of life. The second study identifies the psychological barriers that slow the adoption of new mobility schemes.

Exhibition and Innovation zones

TMWC 2025 will include an exhibition area and an Innovation Playground that will showcase cutting-edge solutions from across the mobility ecosystem. Among the 200 confirmed exhibitors are Barcelona Serveis Municipals, Deloitte, Ministry of Territory – Government of Catalonia, Moventis, Network Optix, PTV Group, Sener, and Tomtom.

The event’s Startup Zone will highlight disruptive mobility technologies and platforms, offering opportunities for collaboration and investment.

A global event shaping urban futures

TMWC will be held alongside Smart City Expo World Congress, the leading international summit on smart cities and urban solutions; Tomorrow.Building; and Tomorrow.Blue Economy, bringing together more than 1,100 exhibitors and over 25,000 attendees, transforming Fira de Barcelona into the World’s largest urban innovation hub.

Photo: https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/tomorrowmobility_world_congress_2024.jpg

Logo: https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/fira_barcelona_logo-1.jpg