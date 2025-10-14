XCENA to Showcase MX1 and AI Workload Demo at 2025 OCP Global Summit; Company Prepares for Series B Funding

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — XCENA, an innovator in CXL-based computational memory solutions, will present a live demo at the 2025 OCP Global Summit (booth #C19), featuring its flagship product, the MX1, and one of its proprietary software libraries, XFLARE, designed to speed up AI workloads by accelerating database queries.



Demo @OCP image

The demo will show how the MX1 and XFLARE speed up data handling for AI inference workloads. Instead of relying only on CPUs, XFLARE enables the CPU to offload data computing to the MX1’s built-in custom processors, improving overall performance and reducing the amount of data the CPUs access. XCENA will also demonstrate the MX1’s Infinite Memory feature, which expands the amount of memory which a host can access to petabytes using SSD-backed CXL technology giving applications the ability to manage much larger datasets.

“Our mission has always been to bring computation closer to where data lives,” said Jin Kim, CEO of XCENA. “With MX1 and our software tools, we are addressing the critical bottlenecks in today’s AI infrastructure. At OCP we’ll show how this translates into real improvements for system designers and end users.”

This marks the next milestone following XCENA’s announcement of MX1 availability earlier this year, as the company showcases its software stack running on its own ASIC hardware for the first time. The company has been recognized with consecutive industry awards at the Future of Memory and Storage (FMS), most recently earning “Most Innovative Memory Technology” award for its advances in computational memory.

In addition, XCENA confirmed plans to initiate a Series B funding round to raise $100M, beginning later this year. The financing will support customer engagements, broaden go-to-market programs, and accelerate R&D efforts for future products that aim to address application performance challenges in modern datacenters.

About XCENA

Founded in 2022, XCENA is a fabless semiconductor company developing intelligent memory solutions and data-centric computing architecture built on Compute Express Link® (CXL®), an open cache-coherent interconnect standard. The company pushes the boundaries of memory technology to improve performance and efficiency in data-intensive systems. To learn more about XCENA or its products, visit www.xcena.com and follow us on LinkedIn.