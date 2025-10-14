Zero Point Motion appoints Pascal Langlois as new Chair

BRISTOL, England, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Zero Point Motion , the silicon photonics sensor technology start-up, has named Pascal Langlois as Chair to help guide the company towards the production of its next-generation positioning and navigation sensors.

Pascal’s executive leadership experience in global semiconductors, sensors and silicon photonics industries, across market segments and geographies, will be instrumental as Zero Point Motion focuses on delivering breakthrough performance and accelerating autonomy in a GPS-challenged world.

He is currently Co-founder and Chairman of the board at Scintil Photonics, and Chairman of the supervisory board at Teem Photonics. During his CEO and President tenure at Tronics Microsystems, a MEMS and inertial sensor company, Pascal took the company to IPO on the Euronext stock exchange and later secured a trade sale to TDK Group. Pascal has also held senior executive roles at ST-Ericsson, NXP, Philips Semiconductors and VLSI Technology, scaling high-performance solutions to high-volume production for leading global OEMs.

Current Chairman Dr Gordon Aspin will continue to support the team as Non-Executive Director. The appointment follows the £4 million pre-series A funding round from earlier in the year, backed by SCVC, Foresight Group and Verve Ventures. It also marks nearly 12 months of work with world-leading foundries, developing a world-first architecture that allows silicon photonics to sit within the heart of semiconductor sensors.

This cutting-edge approach enables low-cost, ultra-low noise, miniaturised accelerometers and gyroscopes that are 100x more sensitive than conventional MEMS sensors – delivering unprecedented performance and, crucially, resilience in environments where there is no GPS.

Dr Lia Li , CEO at Zero Point Motion, said: “Pascal’s experience really stands out as he’s been at the forefront of silicon photonics, while also deeply involved in the world of MEMS inertial sensors, as well as high-volume electronic products. This gives him a unique perspective on what we’re trying to achieve – using light to push the boundaries of sensing performance.

“Pascal’s track record in scaling complex technologies gives me huge confidence as we continue to grow. I’m excited to tap into his customer and investor insight and expand our reach globally. His strategic guidance and know-how will be invaluable as we bring our high-precision inertial sensors to more customers around the world.”

Pascal Langlois, Chair at Zero Point Motion, said: “Zero Point Motion is scaling to set a new global standard in precision motion sensing. The company is transforming motion sensing systems across space exploration, agritech, and drones, especially as we address emerging needs for physical AI, like robotics and automation, and XR markets worldwide.

“Fusing two existing technologies – silicon photonics and MEMS – is providing a quantum leap performance improvement. Lia and the team have built an outstanding company, demonstrating true expertise and vision in new sensing architecture. That strong foundation is a key reason I am so excited to join the company. We are enabling groundbreaking advances for our customers, investors, and partners as we drive the next wave of intelligent systems.”

Contact – Faye Lockier, +44 (0)7828967297, faye@zeropointmotion.com