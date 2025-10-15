Agoda Unveils Must-Visit Vegetarian Destinations Across Asia

SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda unveils a curated list of the best destinations for vegetarians, highlighting markets where plant-based travelers can indulge in local culinary delights. Agoda revealed that food-focused activities were one of the top five activity categories searched on the platform between June to July this year, showcasing a high interest in gastronomic experiences.

Globally, there are 1.5 billion vegetarians, making up nearly 20% of the global population, according to the World Animal Foundation. This growing demographic finds a welcoming home in Asia, where the rich culinary heritage, diverse ingredients, and traditional plant-based dishes make it one of the best places for vegetarian food. The region’s emphasis on fresh produce, herbs, and spices offers a unique and flavorful experience for plant-based travelers.

Here are the top vegetarian-friendly destinations for travelers looking to embark on a culinary adventure:

Phuket, Thailand

Phuket transforms into a vegetarian paradise during the Thailand Jay Food Festival from October 20-29 . This vibrant event celebrates plant-based living with an array of meat-free dishes, featuring traditional Thai flavors. Key ingredients include tofu, mushrooms, and a variety of fresh vegetables, making it a must-visit for those seeking authentic Thai vegetarian cuisine. Rishikesh, India

As a vegetarian-only city, Rishikesh offers a unique experience for plant-based travelers. The absence of alcohol and meat aligns with the spiritual atmosphere of this yoga capital. Visitors can enjoy a variety of Indian vegetarian dishes, rich in spices and flavors, while embracing the peaceful surroundings. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Known for its chay (vegetarian) restaurants, Ho Chi Minh City offers a plethora of options for plant-based eaters. The city is famous for its vegetarian pho and bun dishes, enriched with abundant herbs and fresh vegetables. This culinary scene provides a delightful exploration of Vietnamese flavors without compromising on dietary preferences. Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto is renowned for its traditional Buddhist cuisine, known as shojin ryori. This ancient culinary practice emphasizes simplicity and balance, using seasonal vegetables, tofu, and seaweed. Visitors can experience the serene and mindful approach to eating that has been perfected over centuries in this cultural hub. Jeonju, South Korea

Jeonju, the birthplace of bibimbap, is a haven for those who appreciate fresh vegetables and fermented foods. This iconic Korean dish is a colorful mix of rice, vegetables, and gochujang (red chili paste), offering a taste of Korea’s rich culinary heritage. Ubud, Indonesia

Ubud is a hub for plant-based cafes and a paradise for those seeking healthy, organic meals. The local cuisine features tempeh, a traditional Indonesian soy product, along with a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, making it a top choice for health-conscious travelers. Penang, Malaysia

Penang is famous for its street food, with Chinese and Indian influences creating a diverse and flavorful vegetarian scene. Visitors can savor dishes like char kway teow and rojak, which are easily adapted to vegetarian versions, offering a taste of Malaysia’s multicultural culinary landscape. Tainan, Taiwan

Tainan’s street food scene is a delight for vegetarians, with tofu being a staple ingredient. The city’s night markets offer a variety of plant-based snacks and meals, allowing visitors to experience Taiwan’s vibrant food culture.

Krishna Rathi, Associate Vice President at Agoda shared, “As a vegetarian, I am thrilled to see the rise in food-motivated travel, especially as more people embrace plant-based lifestyles. Asia’s diverse culinary offerings are captivating more travelers than ever, and Agoda is excited to guide travelers to these vegetarian havens. Whether you’re savoring bibimbap in Jeonju or traveling to Phuket to indulge in delicious vegetarian cuisine at the annual Jay Food Festival, Agoda makes it easy to find the perfect stay and activities to complement your culinary adventures.”

Vegetarian travelers looking to taste their way through Asia can find over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities on Agoda’s platform, making it easier than ever to plan a trip that combines culture, relaxation, and a literary adventure. Visit Agoda.com or download the Agoda mobile app for the best deals and seamless booking options.