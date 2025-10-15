Bybit Georgia Enters New Chapter with Presence at DGFI 2025 and Major Partnership Deal with Setanta Sports

TBILISI, Georgia, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit Georgia , a crypto exchange (VASP) licensed by the National Bank of Georgia associated with Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and the first global crypto leader to operate in Georgia with a full local license, recently marked a successful debut at DGFI 2025 , the country’s premier digital finance conference with over 5,000 attendees. Building its presence in the market, Bybit Georgia also announced a landmark partnership with Setanta Sports , Georgia’s leading sports broadcaster.

Bybit Georgia at DGFI 2025: Tbilisi’s Crypto Charm

Since its launch on July 7, 2025, Bybit Georgia has rapidly expanded its footprint in the Georgian market. DGFI 2025 represented the company’s first major conference appearance, where the Bybit Georgia booth welcomed hundreds of visitors, including retail users, potential business partners, media representatives, and key opinion leaders.

The event featured a high-profile panel on digital finance, blockchain, and artificial intelligence, with Mazurka Zeng, Head of Fiat and Payment of Bybit, joining speakers from Mastercard, Tether, and the National Bank of Georgia. The session drew a captivated audience and was among the most engaging discussions of the conference.

“We are delighted to be part of DeGameFi 2025, marking our first conference appearance in Tbilisi since launching Bybit Georgia in July. Through the event, we were able to deepen our connections, strengthen strategic partnerships, and reinforce our presence within Georgia’s dynamic crypto ecosystem,” said Mazurka Zeng, Head of Fiat and Payment of Bybit. “Georgia holds a unique position in Bybit’s global strategy. Our mission is to make crypto accessible to all and to foster mass adoption through trust, innovation, and education. Over the past few years, Georgia has emerged as a regional crypto hub, and Bybit is excited to play an active role in supporting this growth.”



Center: Bybit’s Mazurka Zeng at DGFI 2025 in Tbilisi

Bybit Georgia x Setanta Sports: Making Bybit a Household Name

Building on its global track record of partnering with premier sports brands including Borussia Dortmund, Bybit Georgia has also announced its first major local partnership with Setanta Sports, Georgia’s premier sports broadcasting platform, delivering live coverage of the world’s most prestigious sporting events.

With over 2.5 million monthly website views, Setanta Sports is the go-to destination for Georgian sports enthusiasts, offering comprehensive coverage that brings international sporting excellence directly to local audiences. This collaboration marks Bybit Georgia’s first local partnership of this scale and underscores the company’s commitment to creating value for Georgian users while introducing cryptocurrency to a broader mainstream audience.

Bybit Georgia: Global Expertise, Local Commitment

Since launching Bybit Georgia in July 2025, Bybit Georgia has achieved significant milestones to position itself for the next stage of growth:

Mobile Innovation: Launched the Bybit app and one-click buy feature in the first week of October, streamlining the user experience and making crypto more accessible to Georgian users. Thought Leadership and Presence: Participated in DeGameFi, Georgia’s largest crypto conference, establishing Bybit Georgia as a thought leader in the local blockchain ecosystem. Education Partnership: Partnered with Pixel Academy to launch the “Crypto Lion” course, advancing Web3 education in Georgia . This program empowers young talent, sparks innovation, and strengthens the country’s digital economy by making blockchain education accessible and future-focused. Sports Broadcasting Alliance: Forged a strategic partnership with Setanta Sports. To celebrate this partnership, Bybit Georgia and Setanta Sports have launched an exciting joint campaign featuring an 80,000 USDT prize pool .

Bybit’s expansion into Georgia closely follows its successful MiCAR-approved entry into the European Union market. As the first and only global crypto leader with a full local license in Georgia, Bybit Georgia is dedicated to providing users with a secure, regulated environment for digital asset trading, and preparing the local community for the future of the digital economy.

#Bybit / #CryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media