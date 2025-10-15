Fibocom Unveils Cutting-Edge 5G FWA Portfolio Featuring MediaTek T930 at NetworkX 2025

PARIS, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fibocom, a leading global provider of wireless communication modules and AI solutions, introduced its new series of 5G FWA solutions powered by the MediaTek T930 platform. The lineup includes the FG390-NA module, featuring advanced RF integration and full compliance with North American operator requirements, alongside multi-terminal solutions for indoor IDUs and outdoor ODUs. Leveraging T930’s high-performance cellular capabilities and AI integration, these solutions are positioned as a core driver for AI-enabled smart homes and intelligent edge platforms.

FG390-NA: High-Performance 5G Module Driving Smart Connectivity

The FG390-NA module, built on industry-leading RF front-end technology and Fibocom’s extensive 5G FWA expertise, delivers a dedicated architecture tailored for North American operators. Fully compatible with T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, and other major carriers, it provides high-performance wireless access for multi-dwelling units, rural broadband, and enterprise networks, supporting accelerated 5G deployment across the region.

In terms of performance, FG390-NA supports 6-carrier aggregation (6CC CA) and 400 MHz downlink bandwidth, achieving up to 9.35 Gbps downlink on North American Sub-6 GHz networks. Its 3Tx technology, combined with a high-linearity RF front end, enables 240 MHz uplink bandwidth and peak speeds of 2.8 Gbps, while L4S technology ensures low latency and scalable throughput. Compared with the previous T830-based modules, FG390-NA delivers significant improvements in speed and latency, supporting demanding applications such as 4K/8K video streaming and cloud gaming.

Additionally, FG390-NA incorporates high-power PC1.5 uplink and enhanced 8Rx 3CC 200 MHz technology, providing up to 40% greater coverage and improved connection stability, reducing the base station density required by operators. Leveraging the experience from T830 and RDK-B/Purpl OS deployments, Fibocom ensures a smooth transition of mature technology to the FG390 series, enabling customers to quickly capitalize on operator-specific opportunities.

Scenario-Based End-to-End 5G FWA Solutions

Beyond individual modules, Fibocom provides comprehensive, scenario-driven FWA solutions:

Indoor IDU solutions : Based on the T930 platform, supporting Wi-Fi 7 tri-band concurrency (2.4/5/6 GHz) with theoretical speeds up to 19 Gbps, delivering seamless connectivity for multiple simultaneous devices, including TVs, PCs, smart appliances, and VR equipment.

: Based on the T930 platform, supporting Wi-Fi 7 tri-band concurrency (2.4/5/6 GHz) with theoretical speeds up to 19 Gbps, delivering seamless connectivity for multiple simultaneous devices, including TVs, PCs, smart appliances, and VR equipment. Outdoor ODU solutions: Designed for rural and suburban areas with limited network infrastructure, offering up to 9.35Gbps theoretical cellular speeds, support for high-gain external antennas, broad coverage, and reliable connectivity. POE-powered, these solutions simplify installation, reduce costs, and meet stringent temperature and environmental standards for outdoor deployment.

Evan Su, General Manager of Wireless Communications at MediaTek., added:

“The launch of the T930-based FWA solutions marks another milestone in our storied relationship with Fibocom. Over the course of our partnership, we have achieved numerous breakthroughs across Tier-1 operator markets worldwide. We look forward to deepening our collaboration in pre-research, multi-scenario feature development, and delivering solutions that balance performance, efficiency, and cost for global customers, accelerating the growth of the 5G FWA ecosystem.”

Simon Tao, Vice President of Fibocom’s Wireless Solutions Business Unit and General Manager of the MBB Business Division, commented:

“With the projected growth of the FWA market over the next 3-5 years, our collaboration with MediaTek focuses on addressing specific scenario pain points. Moving forward, leveraging the AI capabilities of the T930 NPU, we aim to empower efficient collaboration in smart offices, seamless device integration in smart homes, and ubiquitous connectivity for smart cities. Fibocom remains committed to refining 5G technology and advancing product, technology, and application synergies with MediaTek to bring high-quality 5G connectivity to diverse scenarios.”