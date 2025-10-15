HANOI, Vietnam, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Viettel High Tech has been recognized by Gartner in Magic Quadrant for CSP 5G RAN Infrastructure Solutions 2025. The acknowledgment marks a significant milestone for Vietnam, positioning the country on the global technology map and underlining Viettel’s growing role in the development of next-generation telecommunications infrastructure. The announcement was made at Open RAN Connect 2025, an international event hosted by Viettel in Hanoi.



Gartner Recognizes Viettel: Vietnam Joins the Ranks of 5G Technology Leaders

The Gartner Magic Quadrant is an annual, globally respected report by leading technology research firm Gartner. It evaluates telecommunications infrastructure providers based on two main criteria: Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. Viettel is the only Southeast Asian company to appear in this year’s report, recognized as a Niche Player. The company’s pioneering efforts in commercializing 5G Open RAN base stations built on ASIC chipsets have demonstrated large-scale deployment and real-world efficiency in Vietnam and across the region.

Viettel’s 5G ecosystem has been developed entirely in-house, covering research, design, and manufacturing. Its network equipment is already serving tens of millions of subscribers on Viettel’s core network, millions of optical and Wi-Fi devices, and thousands of transmission systems. The company’s billing, voice, and service platforms support more than 190 million global subscribers.

“Viettel is the first telecom operator in the world to deploy 5G Open RAN with performance on par with leading global vendors,” said Nguyen Vu Ha, Deputy General Director of Viettel Group. “We are committed to delivering the highest quality solutions to mobile network operators worldwide.”

In 2025 alone, Viettel has deployed 2,500 5G stations across provinces including Hanoi, Ninh Binh, Gia Lai, Lam Dong, Khanh Hoa, and Dak Lak. Its 5G equipment, designed according to international open standards, has also expanded into international markets such as India, the UAE, and Turkey. Field results show that Viettel’s 5G base stations achieve superior coverage, higher capacity, and up to 24% energy savings compared to similar equipment.

Looking ahead, Viettel continues to invest in advanced 5G technologies, 6G research, and network virtualization, while maintaining openness and interoperability through active participation in the O-RAN Alliance.

“After more than a decade of investment and innovation in telecom infrastructure, being recognized by Gartner is an important achievement for Viettel,” said Nguyen Minh Quang, General Director of Viettel High Tech. “This recognition lays the foundation for Vietnam to advance in strategic technologies such as AI, IoT, big data, blockchain, and semiconductors, while strengthening Viettel’s global technology ecosystem.”