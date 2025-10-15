Gravity Launches Strategic Card Battle Game “Chess Rumble” Worldwide

– A card battle game set on a chessboard, featuring the excitement of deck-building strategy and real-time PvP matchmaking

– Now available for download and play on Google Play and the Apple App Store in most global regions, excluding certain territories

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Global game company Gravity officially launched the strategic card battle game ‘Chess Rumble’ worldwide on September 23.

Chess Rumble is a new in-house IP title developed by Gravity. The game unfolds on a chessboard where players position characters and utilize chess-inspired tactics such as movement and pushing to battle opponents. With over 60 collectible cards, players can build decks, create combos, and enjoy the depth of strategic combat. The game also offers a variety of modes, ranging from diverse PvE content to AI battle modes, allowing players to choose their preferred style of play. In PvP, Chess Rumble features skill-based real-time matchmaking to ensure a fair competitive environment. A seasonal league system lets players compete for rankings and earn rewards based on their performance.

Chess Rumble is now available for download and play on Google Play and the Apple App Store in most global regions, excluding certain territories. During its Closed Beta Test (CBT) in December last year, the game received positive feedback from players worldwide. Participants praised the game, saying, “It’s fun to create strategies with various deck combinations. I lost track of time while playing,” “The art style is attractive and the game mechanics are excellent,” and “Even as a test version, the game felt polished and engaging. I’m looking forward to the ranking system in the official launch.”

To celebrate the global launch of Chess Rumble, Gravity has prepared a variety of events. A Giant Pack will be awarded for 7 cumulative logins, and a Premium Hero Master Origin will be awarded for 15 cumulative logins. In addition, a seasonal ranking competition will be held for about a month after launch, with rewards offered to the top 30 players. Users can also take part in the large-scale weekly “Gold Rush” event for even more competitive fun.

Jinung Ju, PD of Chess Rumble at Gravity, said, “As a card battle game, Chess Rumble is easy and enjoyable for anyone who enjoys strategy and card gameplay. In particular, players will be able to experience the thrill of head-to-head card battles through real-time matchmaking.” He added, “To celebrate the launch, we are also holding a Hero Origin giveaway event, so we hope many players will take part. We look forward to your continued interest in Chess Rumble.”

For more details on the global launch of Chess Rumble, please visit the official website: https://chessrumble.gnjoy.com/

[Gravity Official Website] http://www.gravity.co.kr

[Chess Rumble Official Website] https://chessrumble.gnjoy.com/

[Chess Rumble Google Play Download Page]

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gravity.tfa&pcampaignid

[Chess Rumble Apple App Store Download Page]

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/chess-rumble/id6535669795?l

[Chess Rumble Official Facebook]

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61569981570641

[Chess Rumble Official Discord] https://discord.gg/YfEnDYrMCg