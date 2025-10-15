Headwolf Titan 1 is shockingly released, redefining the gaming tablet

——Equipped with MTK 8300 and an 2.5K 8.8-inch 144HZ high-refresh-rate gaming screen

TOKYO, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As a pioneer in the gaming tablet sector, Headwolf has always centered its innovations around gamers’ needs. Today, it officially unveils its flagship gaming tablet—the Headwolf Titan 1—which redefines the benchmark for gaming tablets with its exceptional performance, custom accessories, and compatibility with global blockbuster games.



Headwolf Titan 1 Game Tablet Details

A “Performance Titan” Through and Through

The Headwolf Titan 1 lives up to its “Performance Titan” reputation, powered by the MTK Dimensity 8300 processor (built on TSMC’s 2nd-gen 4nm process). Its 8-core CPU delivers a 20% performance boost over the previous generation, with an AnTuTu score approaching 1,600,000. The optimized 6-core ARM G715 GPU sees a 60% increase in floating-point computing power and supports hardware ray tracing, enabling steady full-frame gameplay for all types of 3A mobile games.

Notably, the device supports 4G LTE connectivity—breaking free from Wi-Fi limitations. Whether you’re commuting, traveling for work, or outdoors, you can dive into gaming anytime, leaving “no-network disconnections” behind.

Custom Gaming Accessories for Elevated Experience

To enhance gameplay comfort and device protection, Headwolf has designed exclusive gaming cases and controllers for the Titan 1:

The gaming case is crafted from wear-resistant, drop-proof material. It fits the tablet perfectly while featuring dedicated heat dissipation vents—ensuring protection without compromising cooling performance.

The controller follows ergonomic principles, offering a comfortable grip and responsive buttons. It supports Bluetooth 5.4 for instant pairing, delivering precise control whether you’re executing combos in Genshin Impact or aiming shots in PUBG MOBILE.

Exceptional Compatibility with Global Blockbuster Games

The Titan 1 excels in game compatibility, delivering standout performance across popular titles:

In Genshin Impact, its 2.5K ultra-clear display paired with a 144Hz high refresh rate, combined with AI processor-powered graphics optimization, making it smooth and detailed.

For Asphalt Legends, the powerful GPU ensures seamless visuals even during high-speed races, while the 144Hz screen eliminates motion blur during drifts.

In shooting games like Call of Duty®: Mobile, the built-in gyroscope enables quick aiming, and the dual-band Wi-Fi 6 + 4G LTE dual-mode connectivity prevents lag during critical team battles.

Additionally, other hit titles such as Delta Force, Diablo Immortal, and League of Legends: Wild Rift all run at high graphics settings with steady full frames.

Standout Features for All-Around Excellence

Beyond gaming performance, the Titan 1 boasts a host of user-centric features:

8.8-inch “Golden Size” Display: Offers a 30% wider field of view than smartphones and is easier to hold with one hand than traditional 10-inch tablets. Its 2.5K resolution maximizes visual immersion.

Ultra-Slim & Lightweight Design: At just 7.9mm thick and 325g (comparable to a slim flagship smartphone), it feels comfortable in one hand, even during extended gaming sessions, with no wrist strain.

Ample Memory & Storage: Equipped with 12GB DDR5 RAM + 256GB ROM (with support for 12GB virtual memory expansion), it handles multi-app switching and fast game loading effortlessly, with plenty of space for all your games.

Long-Lasting Battery & Advanced Cooling: The 7200mAh battery, paired with PD fast charging, meets the demands of extended gameplay. A multi-layer cooling system (led by VC cooling technology) ensures stable performance under heavy loads, with a total cooling area of up to 39,174 mm².

The launch of the Headwolf Titan 1 showcases the brand’s strength as a pioneer in gaming tablets. With its robust hardware, custom accessories, 4G LTE mobility, slim one-hand grip, and blockbuster compatibility, it elevates mobile gaming experiences across the board. It is poised to become the top choice for gamers and usher in a new era of mobile gaming.

For more details, click the links below:

Rakuten：https://item.rakuten.co.jp/headwolf/fpad8/

Amazon：https://www.amazon.co.jp/dp/B0FVF9MLBH