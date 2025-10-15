Jolicare Recognized by Malaysia Book of Records for Most Skin Repair Creams Sold in a Year

From supplier scam to national recognition, the herbal skincare brand rebuilds with integrity and achieves record-breaking success.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Herbal skincare brand Jolicare has reached a major milestone with official recognition from the Malaysia Book of Records for “Most Skin Repair Creams Sold in a Year.”

Founded in April 2021, Jolicare was established with a simple yet powerful belief: people struggling with dry, itchy, and sensitive skin deserve more than temporary relief. Over time, its flagship product, Jolicare Cream, became known for its steroid-free herbal formulation that provides lasting repair, trusted by families across Malaysia and Singapore with more than 100,000 units sold.

From Setback to Comeback

The brand’s journey to this achievement was far from easy.

Founder and CEO Caleb Wong recalls one of the company’s most difficult moments:

“We faced many challenges — from team management and cash-flow issues to factory scams. In 2022, our supplier incident nearly ended everything.”

Instead of giving up, the team focused on rebuilding trust through uncompromising product quality.

“We believe in doing the right thing,” Caleb said. “To us, that means ensuring every product meets the highest standards — authentic, safe, and effective.”

Since then, Jolicare has rebuilt its entire supply chain, ensuring every batch is audited, internationally certified, and compliant with strict safety and herbal-purity standards.

“The trust given to us by our customers is something we must always protect,” Caleb added. “One lesson from that experience was enough for a lifetime.”

From Rebuild to Record-Setting

In July 2025, the Malaysia Book of Records officially verified Jolicare’s achievement for Most Skin Repair Creams Sold in a Year — a first in its category.

“This milestone wouldn’t have been possible without our users,” Caleb said. “Every product purchased, every review shared, and every story told helped us reach this point.”

The recognition highlights growing consumer demand for gentle, herbal, and effective skincare solutions, especially among those managing eczema, psoriasis, and dry or sensitive skin.

Commitment to Quality and Innovation

Jolicare Cream continues to provide herbal-based, lasting repair with every application:

Over 100,000 creams sold

Formulated with 10 premium herbs

0 Steroids. 0 Parabens. 0 Fragrances.

GMP-certified production

production Lab-tested and verified by SGS and MyCO2

and More than 20,000 five-star reviews

Looking ahead, the company plans to expand accessibility through new pharmacy partnerships and collaborations with dermatology specialists and selected hospitals across Malaysia and Singapore.

“This recognition is a proud milestone, but it’s only the beginning,” Caleb said. “Our mission remains the same — to make lasting repair accessible to everyone who needs it.”

