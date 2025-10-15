Kirishima Shuzo, Japan’s Top Distiller of “Shochu” (Distilled Spirit), to Host Restaurant Event in New York to Showcase Traditional Japanese Liquor and Cuisine

– From October to November 2025, Shochu- and Sake-pairing Menu, as Well as Shochu Cocktails, to Be Offered at Special Event Prices –

MIYAKONOJO, Japan, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — To showcase the goodness of “honkaku shochu” or authentic distilled spirit, Kirishima Shuzo Co., Ltd., Japan’s top* distiller of the traditional liquor, will host an event, “Sushi x Japan’s Top ‘Shochu’ Experience – KIRISHIMA NIGHT,” in the U.S. from Thursday, October 23, to Saturday, October 25, and from Thursday, October 30, to Saturday, November 1, 2025. The event, limited to a period of 6 days, will take place at TsuruTonTan Midtown in New York City.

*Ranked top in shochu sales in Japan for 13 consecutive years (Teikoku Databank, 2025)

Images: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202510066571-O1-oqJzCYWJ.pdf

At “KIRISHIMA NIGHT,” the first 12 parties of two each (24 people in total) per day with reservations from the ticketing website (https://kirishima_night_2025autumn.eventbrite.com) will be offered a shochu- and sake-pairing menu at the special price of $24.99 per person. Additionally, shochu cocktails will be offered at the special price of $8.

To be offered will be two types of shochu crafted by Kirishima Shuzo: Kuro Kirishima, known for its signature round sweetness with a crisp aftertaste, and KIRISHIMA No.8, characterized by its fresh fruit note reminiscent of muscat and mandarin oranges. In addition, enjoy a sake offering selected by the restaurant. For a perfect pairing, TsuruTonTan Midtown has curated a special menu for this event: Assorted Nigiri Sushi & Sashimi Set and Miso-Nikomi Udon (noodle stew in miso broth).

In recent years, the export of Japan-made alcoholic beverages such as sake and whiskey is increasing in volume and gaining popularity worldwide. Additionally, in 2024, “traditional knowledge and skills of sake-making with koji mold in Japan” was registered on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list. Shochu is also a type of distilled liquor made with koji, yeast, and materials such as sweet potatoes in its fermentation process. Shochu is a traditional Japanese liquor that has established its rare position as a distilled spirit that can be enjoyed during meals, but its worldwide recognition is still rather low. Kirishima Shuzo wishes for this event to be a trigger for the world to recognize the goodness of shochu through its food pairings.

The company hopes that many will participate in this event as an opportunity to discover some traditional Japanese liquor and delicious cuisine.

About Kirishima Shuzo Co., Ltd. — A Shochu Distiller: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202510066571-O2-9KXs5PT4.pdf

For more details, please visit the corporate website: https://en.www.kirishima.co.jp/