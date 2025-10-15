MegazoneCloud’s AIR Studio Earns Korea’s First ISO/IEC 42001 Certification for AI Management Systems

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MegazoneCloud, a leading AI-native digital transformation company, today announced that its enterprise AI platform, Megazone AIR Studio, has achieved ISO/IEC 42001 certification, the world’s first international standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS).

This marks the first ISO/IEC 42001 certification in Korea’s managed service provider (MSP) industry, underscoring MegazoneCloud’s leadership in building secure, ethical, and standardized AI management frameworks. The certification recognizes the company’s proven ability to design, operate, and govern AI systems responsibly—based on years of experience collaborating with enterprises across diverse industries.

Developed jointly by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), ISO/IEC 42001 defines the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continuously improving an AI management system. The standard helps organizations systematically identify and mitigate risks associated with AI development and deployment—covering critical areas such as data bias, privacy protection, and fairness in AI decision-making.

Megazone AIR Studio is an enterprise AI platform that enables organizations to centrally manage, scale, and govern AI use across their businesses. With this certification, AIR Studio has been internationally validated for its:

Robust AI architecture and design that optimizes the use of global AI services;

that optimizes the use of global AI services; Systematic risk management framework to assess and control operational risks throughout the AI lifecycle;

to assess and control operational risks throughout the AI lifecycle; Comprehensive data governance and privacy protection policies that ensure compliance and trust; and

that ensure compliance and trust; and Continuous monitoring of AI performance and decision-making to maintain safe, stable, and transparent operations.

“This certification reflects our commitment to building structured, responsible AI practices that meet the highest global standards,” said James Kong, Chief AI Officer (CAIO) at MegazoneCloud. “Through AIR Studio, we aim to provide customers with a secure, transparent, and scalable AI environment—empowering every organization to benefit from standardized and efficient AI adoption.”

About MegazoneCloud

MegazoneCloud is a leading AI and cloud-native digital transformation company with more than 2,000 technology experts supporting over 8,000 global customers. The company partners strategically with major global and domestic cloud service providers (CSPs) and collaborates with over 150 independent software vendors (ISVs). MegazoneCloud delivers innovation through its suite of proprietary cloud, AI, and security platforms—including AIR Studio, Space CloudOps, Hyper Billing, and HALO Security.

Guided by its vision “Transform Tomorrow, Together,” MegazoneCloud is dedicated to helping customers build future-ready competitiveness powered by technology, data, and people. Headquartered in Seoul, MegazoneCloud operates in nine countries, including the United States, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Oceania, continuing to grow alongside its global partners and clients.