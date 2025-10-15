MicroTouch Launches Mobile Tablet and Outdoor Open Frame Series for End-to-End Retail and QSR Solutions

SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MicroTouch (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., a leading provider of professional touchscreen solutions, proudly announces the launch of two innovative products that complete its end-to-end solution portfolio for the retail and Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industries.



The Mobile Tablet M1-101RT-A1 and Outdoor Open Frame Series deliver reliable performance for POS, self-ordering, and drive-thru applications across QSR environments.

With the introduction of the ruggedized Mobile Tablet M1-101RT-A1 Android Touch Computer and ultra-bright Outdoor Open Frame touchscreen series, MicroTouch now offers end-to-end touchscreen solutions spanning every customer touchpoint – from indoor point-of-sale terminals and self-ordering kiosks to outdoor digital menu boards and drive-thru systems.

Mobile Excellence: Rugged Mobile Tablet

The M1-101RT-A1 Mobile Tablet combines commercial-grade durability with a powerful MediaTek Genio 700 processor, 8GB of RAM, and an integrated Zebra barcode scanner, as well as NFC payment support. Its 10.1″ display, IP67 waterproof housing, and 8-hour battery life make it ideal for retail floor service, mobile POS, and inventory tracking in demanding environments. Optional accessories including multi-device charging cradle, rotating hand straps provide flexible deployment options for diverse retail environments.

Outdoor Reliability: Open Frame Series

The new Outdoor Open Frame series delivers crystal-clear visibility with 1500-nit brightness across 10.1″ (M1-101OD-A1), 21.5″(M1-215OD-A1), and 27″(M1-27OD-A1) variants. Enhanced with UV protection, optical bonding, and IP66 weatherproof rating, these displays ensure reliable performance for outdoor kiosks, drive-thru operations, and digital signage applications.



From outdoor kiosks to indoor POS, MicroTouch provides a complete ecosystem of touchscreen solutions for every retail and QSR touchpoint.

Complete Solution Portfolio

Daniel Hu, Managing Director, APAC at MicroTouch, commented: “These launches represent the final pieces in our comprehensive retail and QSR solution puzzle. MicroTouch now provides a complete ecosystem of touchscreen solutions that work seamlessly together.”

“Retailers and QSR operators no longer need multiple vendors to outfit their locations. Our unified product portfolio ensures consistent performance, simplified procurement, and integrated support across all customer touchpoints – whether indoor or outdoor, mobile or fixed-installation.”

Immediate Global Availability

Both product lines are immediately available worldwide through MicroTouch’s authorized partner network, with comprehensive warranty coverage and technical support.

About MicroTouch

MicroTouch is a global leader in capacitive touch technology with over 40 years of industry expertise. We deliver a comprehensive portfolio of touch-driven solutions that power businesses across retail, hospitality, healthcare, industrial automation, gaming, and more.