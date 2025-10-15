Sands China Thrills Fans with a Week of NBA Basketball Activities in Celebration of The NBA China Games 2025

The star-studded lineup included the opening of Macao’s first NBA

Flagship Store, interactive fan experience NBA House, celebrity performances,

and inspirational games by the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns

MACAO, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sands China Ltd. has just wrapped up a week of exhilarating basketball activities that combined the best of an elite sport with world-class performances and meaningful community initiatives. The dynamic programme demonstrated the sport’s powerful ability to transcend borders and cultures, drawing enthusiastic international and regional fans to Macao for an immersive experience of NBA basketball like no other.

These memorable lifestyle events also showcased Macao’s growing status as an illustrious sports-entertainment destination, and reflected Sands China’s commitment to delivering one-of-a-kind offerings to its guests and the local community.

On-Court Action

Over two electrifying evenings (Friday Oct. 10 and Sunday Oct. 12) The NBA China Games 2025 took place at the state-of-the-art The Venetian Arena, featuring the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns. Demonstrating why they are two of the sport’s most popular teams, the outstanding selection of players included Cam Thomas, Michael Porter Jr. and Nolan Traoré for the Nets, and for the Suns Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks and Grayson Allen. The impressive and close games had passionate fans on the edge of their seats, with the Suns the victors on Friday with a final score of 132-127, and the Nets the winners on Sunday with a full-time score of 111-109.

Another highlight for the audience was the lineup of fantastic entertainment, which included pre-game performances from Korean dance crew Team BEBE, and sensational half-time shows from singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Henry Lau.

Celebrating the Fans

Adding to the games experience was a series of unique offerings for fans of all ages, beginning with Macao’s first NBA House. An interactive fan and immersive basketball event, NBA House celebrated the convergence of the game, music, fashion and technology; it was open from Oct. 8-12, 2025. Headlined by NBA legends Tim Hardaway Sr., Stephon Marbury, Shawn Marion, Shaquille O’Neal, Mitch Richmond and Deron Williams, the five-day spectacular also featured viewing parties for the two NBA games, basketball clinics, dance team appearances and meet-and-greet opportunities.

Priceless social media moments were another draw, including photo opportunities with the Larry O’Brien Trophy, an NBA-themed tunnel that captured video of fans, Nets-themed infinity rooms and a Suns sneaker vault. There was also engaging activations from noted brands with the chance to win a host of prizes, plus lucky draws, and a Retail District with 26 retailers highlighting collectable merchandise, and an NBA apparel customisation service.

Complementing NBA House was the NBA Fan Day on Oct. 11, 2025. The popular event featured NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal, and incredible athleticism from Nets and Suns players and their dance teams. Captivating entertainment from well-known celebrities included hip-hop artist MC Jin, and three members from adored boy band MIRROR, Keung To, Edan Lui and Stanley Yau.

Attracting attention and charming sports enthusiasts all week was G Bear. The Londoner’s No.1 Ambassador and Chief Experience Officer teamed up with the NBA to create an Insta-worthy exhibition of 40 statues that perfectly portray his signature warmth and whimsy. Situated at key locations at The Venetian® Macao and The Londoner® Macao, and on display until Oct. 31, 2025, thirty of the installations reflect G Bear’s love of the game, with one for each NBA team, two are large-scale inflatables with G Bear dressed in Nets and Suns jerseys, and a further eight capture his stylish personality and interests. His legions of new admirers were also able to purchase adorable NBA-themed G Bear merchandise from G Bear Cafe located at The Londoner Macao and at a pop-up café at NBA House.

Memories of NBA in Macao

Sports aficionados and collectors were also able to take home treasured mementos of their NBA week with the opening of Macao’s first NBA Flagship Store, which officially opened on Oct. 11, 2025, at The Londoner Macao.

The expansive store, which measures over 900 sqm, features a comprehensive range of official NBA merchandise and memorabilia, including current and former player jerseys for youth and adults, apparel, headwear, footwear, sporting goods, trading cards, toys and collectibles from major brands. It also carries exclusive NBA products inspired by Macao’s cityscape and cultural motifs, and is the only NBA store in the Greater Bay Area with a customisation service allowing for the personalisation of NBA jerseys, apparel and sneakers.

Wrapping up NBA week was a fireside chat on Oct. 12, 2025, with Patrick Dumont, President and Chief Operating Officer of Las Vegas Sands Corp., Sands Global Ambassador David Beckham, and Co-founder and Chairman of Alibaba Group, Joe Tsai, discussing how sports ownership is reaching global communities.

Sands China remains committed to supporting Macao’s City of Sports and ‘tourism+sports’ aspirations and will continue to bring top-tier sports events to Macao.



