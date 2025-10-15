Silverfort Breaks Identity Security Silos with Two New Capabilities: Access Intelligence & Identity Graph, Delivering End-to-end Identity Security

New capabilities solidify Silverfort’s leadership position in emerging IVIP category, and give enterprises the required tools to proactively counter identity threats, while simultaneously boosting operational efficiencies

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Silverfort, the leading identity security company, today announced the release of two new foundational capabilities: Access Intelligence and Identity Graph & Inventory. This further expands Silverfort’s identity security platform, which is now the broadest in the market. Silverfort brings observability and enforcement of inline security controls to every type of identity, from humans to machines and AI agents, across every enterprise system and environment, from on-prem to cloud. This even includes systems that cannot be protected by any other solution, such as legacy applications, command-line interfaces, IT/OT infrastructure, and more.



The launch of Access Intelligence and Identity Graph & Inventory serves as another major step towards the company’s vision: end-to-end identity security for the enterprise, from a single unified platform — a vision that is now a reality for Silverfort customers. Silverfort discovers every identity, maps every access path, and enforces real-time security controls to stop any identity threat, block lateral movement and prevent privilege escalation. This latest move solidifies Silverfort’s leadership in the identity security landscape, and specifically within the emergent, fast-growing Identity Visibility and Intelligence Platform (IVIP) market category.

“The evolving threats around AI, non-human identities and privileged access require a unified platform that can discover, analyze and protect all identities, everywhere,” commented Hed Kovetz, Silverfort’s CEO & Co-Founder. “The recent wave of identity security M&A further validates market demand for a unified approach. Between the countless point solutions offered by startups and ad hoc solutions cobbled together through add-ons from legacy vendors, organizations struggle to solve the identity security problem. They spend a lot of resources without getting results. We purpose-built the Silverfort Identity Security Platform to be the next-gen identity security foundational layer that organizations have been looking for and to solve this problem end-to-end, at scale.”

Rapidly Increasing Complexity, Fragmentation and Silos

Identity and access management (IAM) in most organizations today is fragmented, inconsistent, and nearly impossible to control. Enterprises are struggling to control identity sprawl—from legacy AD systems to modern SaaS apps to AI agents. Point solutions and identity silos create security blind spots and visibility gaps, leaving identity and security teams tasked with the impossible: figuring out who has access to what, how that access is being used, and how it can be protected.

The industry best practice, the Principle of Least Privilege, which is a key principle of Zero Trust security, demands precision—granting just enough access at just the right time to maintain business and operational agility—and that precision is tough to achieve. There’s been no solution in the market capable of addressing this challenge with the required depth, precision, scale, and control across both cloud and legacy on-prem environments. Until today.

One Platform, All Identities, All Environments: Introducing the New Capabilities

Silverfort’s latest release includes a record number of new capabilities and highly innovative products and features expanding the platform’s scope and the value for customers, including Access Intelligence and Identity Graph & Inventory. These complementary capabilities close a longstanding market gap, delivering unmatched observability into the entire identity fabric. This includes identity storylines, effective privileges, and actual user access to resources across hybrid environments. The two key innovations being introduced today are transforming how teams understand, investigate, and mitigate identity and access risks.

Silverfort today also announces its newly redesigned Integration Hub. Now, customers can more quickly, easily, and intuitively access a full library of bi-directional integrations to enable the entire enterprise security stack to become identity aware near instantaneously.

With this release, Silverfort evolves its reach deeper into visibility and intelligence, augmenting the capabilities of its platform which already includes ITDR, ISPM, MFA, NHI security, Privileged Access Security, AI Agent Security, and more.

Access Intelligence

Silverfort Access Intelligence gives a resource-centric view, enabling IAM teams to easily understand which users are actually accessing each resource. This innovative offering goes beyond showing who has the permissions, to actual usage. It maps access activity across on-premises and cloud environments, helping organizations uncover hidden access paths, enforce Least Privilege, and stop threats before they spread. Organizations can use this powerful visibility to remove or retire unnecessary access, unused assets or accounts, which also helps in cutting significant costs to the organization.

Highlights:

End-to-end access visibility – See which users access which resources, when, and how, on a large scale. Get full context into access paths, usage patterns, and protection gaps at-a-glance.

See which users access which resources, when, and how, on a large scale. Get full context into access paths, usage patterns, and protection gaps at-a-glance. Actionable Least Privilege intelligence – Spot gaps between granted and actual access to help reduce unused access and achieve compliance.

– Spot gaps between granted and actual access to help reduce unused access and achieve compliance. Save costs by identifying unused licenses and apps – Find inefficiencies and save money for the organization to increase ROI, while also reducing security risks.

Identity Graph & Inventory

Silverfort Identity Graph & Inventory takes IAM observability to the next level, helping organizations understand their hybrid identity fabric, improve efficiency, and eliminate security blind spots. It shifts visibility from static, fragmented reports organizations struggle to gather from the various IAM silos, to dynamic, real-time maps of identities, entitlements, attributes, and relationships. It provides a unified, centralized view of identities and their relationships across cloud and on-prem, with both visual graphs and detailed exportable tables. By unifying visibility into a single source of truth, customers have the context to understand identities and their identity attack surface across complex hybrid environments.

Highlights:

Cross-platform identity storylines – Quickly understand relationships between users, identities and the resources they have access to. Visually map the identities tied to a user across different identity providers, apps and environments. Surface hidden connections and over-privileged accounts.

– Quickly understand relationships between users, identities and the resources they have access to. Visually map the identities tied to a user across different identity providers, apps and environments. Surface hidden connections and over-privileged accounts. Save time and effort in audits – Gain a single source of truth to meet regulatory and compliance requirements, simplify audits and enhance day-to-day IAM and security operations.

– Gain a single source of truth to meet regulatory and compliance requirements, simplify audits and enhance day-to-day IAM and security operations. Faster, smarter investigations – Get all the information you need about any user in any environment, all in one place, without wasting time on going to each IAM silo and analyzing countless different log files.

– Get all the information you need about any user in any environment, all in one place, without wasting time on going to each IAM silo and analyzing countless different log files. Identity-first risk insights – Prioritize and resolve risks based on the full context of the identity, its relationships, and its effective privileges, to understand the real impact on critical resources and take decisive action, together with Silverfort’s ITDR and ISPM products.

The latest release makes the Silverfort Identity Security Platform the most complete identity security platform on the market to-date, and the first to deliver unified visibility and inline identity protection for all human, machine and agentic AI identities across cloud, on-prem, and hybrid environments—in one unified platform.

Learn more about Silverfort’s latest product release from the company’s SVP of Product, Revital Aronis.

About Silverfort

Fueled by a belief that identity professionals deserve better, we found a way to break down the silos of identity security—eliminating the gaps and blind spots left behind by a patchwork of point solutions. The Silverfort Identity Security Platform is the first to deliver end-to-end identity security, protecting every identity in the cloud, on-prem, humans, machines, AI, and everything in between. Our patented technology—Runtime Access Protection (RAP)—natively integrates with the entire IAM infrastructure, giving businesses visibility into all identities, analyzing every access, enforcing controls and policies, and extending active protection to resources that could not be protected previously—including NHIs, legacy systems, command line tools, and IT/OT infrastructure. It is easy to deploy and use, and doesn’t disrupt business operations, resulting in better security outcomes with less effort. Silverfort is the identity security platform that both identity and security professionals deserve, earning the trust of more than 1,000 leading organizations, including multiple Fortune 50 companies. Learn more at silverfort.com.

Silverfort Identity Security Platform Expansion Oct 2025



The Identity Security Stack outlines the environments, the identity types, and the types the capabilities needed for comprehensive Identity Security.



Silverfort Graph & Inventory Product—make every identity across your entire identity fabric visible—every user, machine, entitlement, and relationship mapped dynamically across cloud and on-prem systems.



